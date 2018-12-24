Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Veritiv Corp (VRTV) by 35.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 43.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.78M shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $101.33 million, down from 4.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Veritiv Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 240,032 shares traded or 89.15% up from the average. Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) has risen 1.02% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTV News: 09/04/2018 – Veritiv CEO Sees Robust Demand Growth in Packaging (Video); 09/03/2018 – VERITIV CORP VRTV.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 03/05/2018 – Veritiv Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Veritiv to Showcase Innovative Packaging, Production Consumable and Safety Solutions at MRO Americas; 08/05/2018 – Veritiv 1Q Loss/Shr $1.00; 15/03/2018 – Veritiv Brings Expertise, Innovation in Packaging to ISTA’s 2018 TransPack Forum in San Diego; 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 07/03/2018 Veritiv at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/03/2018 – VERITIV CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER W. FORREST BELL LEAVING CO; 08/05/2018 – VERITIV 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.00, EST. EPS 38C

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Praxair Inc (PX) by 24.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 292,266 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 911,914 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $146.23M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Praxair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $164.5 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 57.37M shares traded or 1439.58% up from the average. Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) has 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PX News: 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Praxair Recognized for Diversity & Inclusion Performance by Diversitylnc for Third Consecutive Year; 06/04/2018 – Linde/Praxair take initial divest bids; 20/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 20); 06/04/2018 – Linde/Praxair take initial divest bids, sources say [19:31 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/04/2018 – Praxair 1Q Net $462M; 12/04/2018 – CVC, MESSER, CARLYLE, ONEX, BLACKSTONE, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CHOSEN FOR SECOND ROUND OF BIDS FOR LINDE, PRAXAIR DIVESTITURES; 24/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – CO WILL BUILD, OWN & OPERATE SEVERAL HYDROGEN PLANTS & AIR SEPARATION UNITS; 26/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – CONTINUED PROGRESS ON MERGER WITH LINDE AG; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.40, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 12 investors sold VRTV shares while 23 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 14.45 million shares or 3.67% less from 15.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since September 25, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $62.00 million activity. On Tuesday, September 25 the insider BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC sold $62.10M.

Among 6 analysts covering Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Veritiv Corp had 19 analyst reports since November 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 88.31% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.77 per share. VRTV’s profit will be $22.98 million for 4.31 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Veritiv Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.11% EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Praxair (NYSE:PX), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Praxair had 59 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $538.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 820,415 shares to 3.64M shares, valued at $24.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.