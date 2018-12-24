Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Comm (VZ) by 28.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 10,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 48,883 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.61M, up from 38,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Comm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41 million shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 11.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 159,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.25M, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 6.18M shares traded or 77.19% up from the average. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has declined 14.03% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Other Revenue Relatively Flat; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Jason Schugel Chief Risk Officer; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Dealer Websites; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial: Earnings Growth to Support Increased Capital Generation, Deployment; 19/04/2018 – Ally Announces Leadership Changes; 11/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $259M, EST. $269.7M; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Common Shareholder Equity $30.23/Share; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $261 Million; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – CEO, OTHER DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF HOBBS TO CO’S BOARD

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon announces results of voluntary separation offer – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: 5G Pause – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon -2% on downgrade, “priced at a premium” – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: McCormick & Co, Verizon and Alexandria Real Estate Equities – Investorplace.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. has $63 highest and $44 lowest target. $54.83’s average target is -0.16% below currents $54.92 stock price. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, January 23 with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Moffett Nathanson given on Tuesday, January 16. The rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Mkt Perform” on Wednesday, January 25. As per Tuesday, September 4, the company rating was downgraded by Moffett Nathanson. As per Friday, May 11, the company rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan. On Tuesday, February 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson to “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, March 28 by HSBC. The company was maintained on Monday, April 24 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, November 20.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7,139 shares to 108,903 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (NYSE:VAR) by 7,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,411 shares, and cut its stake in Fiat Chrysler Auto Nv.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kempner Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 2.88% or 84,109 shares. Moreover, Brinker Cap has 0.33% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 170,059 shares. Private Mngmt Gru has invested 1.99% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Southeast Asset Advsr holds 9,938 shares. 36,200 are held by Icon Advisers Co. Moreover, Freestone Capital Ltd has 0.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 126,605 shares. Washington-based Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Two Sigma Ltd Liability holds 14,823 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Partners Llc reported 1.54 million shares stake. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 128,301 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Graybill Bartz And Associate holds 77,092 shares or 2.98% of its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 8.89 million shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel accumulated 201,057 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Schwab Charles Management reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kbc Grp Inc Inc Nv holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 891,812 shares.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 187,500 shares to 295,000 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 86,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Op Bancorp.

Among 27 analysts covering Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Ally Financial had 78 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30.0 target in Wednesday, October 25 report. The stock of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, October 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 11 by Piper Jaffray. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2400 target in Thursday, June 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Janney Capital given on Friday, June 29. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $36.0 target in Tuesday, January 30 report. The company was initiated on Monday, January 8 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, January 22 by Sandler O’Neill. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, October 26.