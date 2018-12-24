Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 31.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.39M, up from 53,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $68.08. About 1.74 million shares traded or 68.76% up from the average. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has risen 9.20% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B; 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 22/05/2018 – This week kicked off with a standout “Merger Monday,” including GE’s $11.1 billion deal to merge its transportation business with U.S. manufacturer Wabtec; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec

City Holding Company increased its stake in City Hldg Co Com (CHCO) by 2.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 12,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 437,444 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.59M, up from 424,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in City Hldg Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $69.05. About 348,996 shares traded or 654.21% up from the average. City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) has risen 5.92% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CHCO News: 02/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From China South City Holdings Ltd; 28/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD – ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS OF NOTES ISSUE PAYABLE IN CONNECTION WITH NOTES ISSUE, WILL BE ABOUT US$98.91 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Global Future City Holding Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTCY); 19/04/2018 – CITY HOLDING 1Q ROA 1.69%, EST. 1.57%; 18/04/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK – CONTRACTED SALES OF HK$12,026 MLN FOR YEAR OF FY2017/18; 20/04/2018 – CITY HOLDING CO CHCO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $72; 27/05/2018 – China South City Holdings: May Reallocate the Use of the Proceeds for Different Uses; 19/04/2018 – CITY HOLDING 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 19/04/2018 – City Holding Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 27/05/2018 – China South City Holdings: New Notes Shall Be Consolidated With the 2018 May Notes if Former Materializes

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 38 investors sold WAB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 87.84 million shares or 7.00% less from 94.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Daiwa Grp Inc holds 19,475 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 31,810 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.02% or 9,516 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.38% in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 69,870 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 800 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 5.48 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 18,903 were reported by Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 146,404 shares. Next Fincl Gp invested in 280 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP has invested 0.04% in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 71 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Security Bancshares Of So Dak holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 9,267 shares.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $27.58 million activity. BROOKS ROBERT J sold $2.21 million worth of stock. On Friday, August 24 the insider KASSLING WILLIAM E sold $874,192. $441,046 worth of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were sold by FOSTER LEE B II. $1.10 million worth of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were sold by WAHLSTROM SCOTT. $11.36 million worth of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was sold by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Thursday, July 26. $2.33 million worth of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was sold by DUGAN PATRICK D.

Among 18 analysts covering Wabtec (NYSE:WAB), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Wabtec had 45 analyst reports since December 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 21 with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by KeyCorp on Wednesday, April 26 to “Overweight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of WAB in report on Friday, February 2 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 26 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 14 by Deutsche Bank. Longbow downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Wednesday, October 26 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 22 with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, February 21. The rating was initiated by Longbow with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 21. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 26 by Wolfe Research.

Among 5 analysts covering City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. City Holding Company had 14 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Sandler O’Neill maintained it with “Hold” rating and $72.0 target in Thursday, January 4 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 16 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, October 6 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 24 report. On Friday, January 8 the stock rating was initiated by Stephens with “Equalweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 26 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, April 19 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Sell” rating by Zacks given on Wednesday, August 12. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of CHCO in report on Thursday, December 21 with “Hold” rating.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 4 insider sales for $719,456 activity. HAGEBOECK CHARLES R sold $322,866 worth of City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) on Tuesday, August 28. 156 City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) shares with value of $10,906 were bought by FISHER ROBERT D. $233,633 worth of City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) was sold by STILWELL CRAIG G on Tuesday, August 21. The insider STRONG-TREISTER DIANE W bought $7,700. LEGGE JEFFREY DALE sold 325 shares worth $26,254. The insider DERITO JOHN A sold 2,020 shares worth $166,145.