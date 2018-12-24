Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 3.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 12,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 315,074 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.17 million, down from 328,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $61.38. About 542,813 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has declined 3.63% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.63% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 5.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 55,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $84.15M, up from 962,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.49. About 436,248 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 38.83% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.83% the S&P500.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $158,309 activity. The insider CARGILL C KEITH bought 3,000 shares worth $202,770. 5,320 Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) shares with value of $495,079 were sold by TURPIN IAN J.

More notable recent Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TCBI falls 8.6% after Q3 miss – Seeking Alpha” on October 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Retirement of Chief Risk Officer, Appoints Successor – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Texas Capital Bank Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Day Of Caring – PRNewswire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date for Q3 2018 Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 12/11/2018: PYPL, TCBI, HMN, WFC, JPM, BAC, C, USB – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $20.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11,816 shares to 499,962 shares, valued at $83.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 6,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 882,159 shares, and cut its stake in Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold TCBI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.71 million shares or 7.15% less from 51.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has 0.05% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Frontier Capital Lc accumulated 0.26% or 493,695 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.02% or 675,800 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). D E Shaw And Inc reported 354,539 shares stake. Secor Advsr Lp invested in 0.74% or 82,778 shares. 867 are held by Assetmark Inc. 19,600 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 2,013 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Amp Cap Investors Limited has 0.02% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 44,000 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.01% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Int Grp Inc Inc invested 0.03% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.01% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 18,600 shares. Century has 0.12% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 1.52M shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. had 91 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, January 24. The rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray to “Overweight” on Thursday, April 19. Raymond James upgraded the shares of TCBI in report on Monday, May 9 to “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by Stephens. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Compass Point. The stock of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 29. Wedbush initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, October 7 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, September 15. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10400 target in Friday, June 9 report. The stock of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, November 3.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 34,411 shares to 63,171 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 12,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Rlty Tr (NYSE:AKR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold XYL shares while 188 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 140.43 million shares or 4.87% less from 147.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Associates invested in 0.02% or 122,652 shares. Destination Wealth has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt Com has invested 0.56% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Art Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Tarbox Family Office reported 31 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated accumulated 758,116 shares. Bp Public Limited Co reported 20,000 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reported 21,008 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 152,806 were accumulated by Agf Invs America. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). First Republic Mgmt, California-based fund reported 39,996 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 1.72 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.05% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 33,265 shares.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.76 million activity. $1.40 million worth of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) was sold by Sabol Colin R on Monday, September 17.

Among 23 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Xylem had 85 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 16 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, November 2 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 31 by Robert W. Baird. As per Thursday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 1 by Boenning & Scattergood. On Sunday, January 28 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) rating on Wednesday, August 2. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $65 target. On Friday, February 3 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Janney Capital on Friday, February 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of XYL in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Outperform” rating.