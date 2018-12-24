Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (Call) (YNDX) by 41.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.02 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 2.45 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has declined 15.48% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.48% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 206.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 39,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,025 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.93M, up from 18,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 5.18M shares traded or 113.22% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 12.88% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Ignore Seadrill Partners: Here Are 3 Better Stocks – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 29, 2018, Fool.com published: “Behind-the-Scenes Conversation: Should I Buy More of This Market-Crushing High-Yield Stock? – The Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is ONEOK a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. ONEOK – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. ONEOK had 91 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 11 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, May 15 with “Hold”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, January 17. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, January 25. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, January 20 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, June 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, June 17. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 2 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, August 1. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Barclays Capital.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 5,246 shares to 327,280 shares, valued at $27.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 20,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,487 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 36 investors sold OKE shares while 217 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 289.04 million shares or 1.67% less from 293.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ftb Advsr has 153 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo reported 3,863 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Reaves W H & reported 2.88% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Brown Brothers Harriman Company holds 0% or 2,800 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 1.46 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Washington Tru Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 200 shares. Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 7,344 were reported by Dupont Mgmt Corp. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 92,321 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Syntal Cap Prtn invested 0.07% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Yorktown Mngmt & Research Communication holds 0.2% or 10,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 3.06 million shares stake. Gator Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% or 4,251 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt accumulated 18,936 shares. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.1% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 15,513 shares.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 25.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.27 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $110.29M for 19.44 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 20,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $167.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd (Call) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 750,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (NYSE:CMG).

More important recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Yandex (YNDX) Up 5.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Introducing Yandex’s Smartphone Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire”, Nasdaq.com published: “Yandex (YNDX) Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3 – Nasdaq” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “6 Top International Stocks for Investors to Watch – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Yandex N.V. had 30 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 6 report. As per Thursday, April 19, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, November 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 18 by HSBC. As per Tuesday, November 17, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 31 report. The stock of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, October 23. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Friday, September 11 to “Neutral”. Citigroup upgraded Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) on Monday, March 14 to “Buy” rating.