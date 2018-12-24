Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 20.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 4,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,777 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.29 million, down from 21,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.09. About 10.21 million shares traded or 171.05% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List

Diker Management Llc decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 33.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc sold 21,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.63M, down from 63,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 2.87 million shares traded or 154.14% up from the average. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 31.37% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 23/04/2018 – 1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program; 08/03/2018 – CDK Global Introduces Innovative Drive Flex DMSaaS Offering; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.23-Adj EPS $3.28; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. REVENUES UP 2.5% – 3.0%; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.62-EPS $2.72; 22/03/2018 – CDK Global Launches Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Reports Growth, Cuts Revenue Guidance

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant Board Elects Michael Patsalos-Fox As Chairman – Quick Facts – Nasdaq” on September 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IXN, CTSH, HPQ, AMAT – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cognizant to acquire Advanced Technology Group – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2018. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 26, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 40 investors sold CTSH shares while 306 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 265 raised stakes. 470.99 million shares or 2.83% less from 484.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 349 shares. Associated Banc owns 18,239 shares. 8,516 were accumulated by Welch And Forbes Lc. Stephens Ar invested in 16,481 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 2.19 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset owns 7,365 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking accumulated 500,746 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 111,300 shares. Bartlett & Co Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,725 shares. Strategic Financial Services has invested 0.57% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The reported 74,629 shares stake. State Street accumulated 23.30 million shares. Bb&T has invested 0.07% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 151,858 shares. Moreover, Auxier Asset Management has 0.56% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.96 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $573.24M for 15.17 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 33 analysts covering Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. had 103 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 8 by Bank of America. On Thursday, February 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 31. Bank of America maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $68 target in Friday, November 2 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, June 13 with “Buy”. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, December 17 by Sterne Agee CRT. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, October 16. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy” on Thursday, April 13. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by Oppenheimer.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $892.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,241 shares to 13,109 shares, valued at $26.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 21 sales for $1.67 million activity. Shares for $251,624 were sold by Frank Malcolm on Tuesday, July 3. Shaheen Allen had sold 1,227 shares worth $92,381 on Wednesday, September 5. Lennox James Patrick had sold 744 shares worth $57,052 on Friday, September 14. On Friday, December 14 the insider Friedrich Matthew W. sold $30,666. 834 shares were sold by Telesmanic Robert, worth $64,347 on Tuesday, October 2. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold $114,126 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, December 13.

Diker Management Llc, which manages about $674.54M and $281.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 55,116 shares to 147,019 shares, valued at $7.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cision Ltd by 60,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA).

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CDK Global Integrates J.D. Power’s NADAguides Data with Lightspeed EVO DMS – Business Wire” published on December 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Sermonix Announces FDA Acceptance of IND Application; Will Begin Phase 2 Trial of Lasofoxifene for Targeted Treatment of Women With ESR1 Mutations in Metastatic Breast Cancer – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CDK Global: A Potential Turnaround Play – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (PFE) Up 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.