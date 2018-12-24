ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Analysts See $2.07 EPS; Ashford Capital Management Trimmed Its Amazon (AMZN) Holding

Analysts expect ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report $2.07 EPS on January, 16.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 16.95% from last quarter’s $1.77 EPS. ASML’s profit would be $889.01M giving it 17.93 P/E if the $2.07 EPS is correct. After having $1.86 EPS previously, ASML Holding N.V.’s analysts see 11.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.77% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $148.45. About 1.81M shares traded or 56.46% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 6.25% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased Amazon (AMZN) stake by 33.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 551 shares as Amazon (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Ashford Capital Management Inc holds 1,077 shares with $2.16 million value, down from 1,628 last quarter. Amazon now has $673.53B valuation. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Five must-watch videos: Demoing the original iPhone, Musk’s new venture, and Trump’s Amazon feud; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is reportedly offering discounts to retailers for using its payment service; 10/05/2018 – Amazon has built a team within Alexa to dive more deeply into the health-care space; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An lMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The lMDb Show”; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 05/03/2018 – Amazon wants to make it easier to shop its website without a credit card; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP ALSO NEGATIVE FOR B2W: CITI; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, Amazon, Opioids

Among 5 analysts covering ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. ASML Holding had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 19. The rating was upgraded by Santander to “Buy” on Wednesday, October 31. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was upgraded by BlueFin Research to “Positive”. As per Thursday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. Susquehanna downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, October 23 report.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems with a focus on lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. The company has market cap of $63.76 billion. The firm offers TWINSCAN systems, which are equipped with i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride light sources for processing wafers for manufacturing environments for which imaging at a small resolution is required. It has a 21.33 P/E ratio. The Company’s TWINSCAN systems also include immersion lithography systems that place water between the wafer and a systemÂ’s projection lens to enhance focus and enable circuit line width to shrink to smaller dimensions.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. Another trade for 1,375 shares valued at $2.31M was sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q. The insider Blackburn Jeffrey M sold 2,054 shares worth $3.90 million. Zapolsky David sold 1,927 shares worth $3.66 million. The insider McGrath Judith A sold 500 shares worth $952,500. Reynolds Shelley sold $687,447 worth of stock. Shares for $3.21 million were sold by Olsavsky Brian T on Thursday, November 15. $4.01M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by WILKE JEFFREY A on Wednesday, September 5.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 17 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 23 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200000 target in Wednesday, November 28 report. Jefferies maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Barclays Capital. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190000 target in Wednesday, June 27 report. Wedbush maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, July 27 with “Outperform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Thursday, September 27. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $2525 target. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 5. Jefferies maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, September 25 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, July 27 with “Buy” rating.