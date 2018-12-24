Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 285.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 61,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,689 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.44M, up from 21,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80 million shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS BOND TRADING STUNG BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY; 15/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – JAKKS Pacific Special Committee Engaged and Is Actively Working With Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch; 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MARCH CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.81% :3481126Z US; 15/05/2018 – Combined, the trade is down more than 5 percent, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA QTRLY NONINTEREST EXPENSE DECLINED $196 MILLION, OR 1%, TO $13.9 BILLION

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 105.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 31,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,910 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.08 million, up from 30,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66 million shares traded or 101.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – AT&T Assails Theory of U.S. Time Warner Suit as `Preposterous’; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Calls Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects Organic Adjusted EPS Growth in Low Single Digits for 2018; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $257.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Tips Etf (SCHP) by 13,110 shares to 59,402 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3 Mnth T Bill Etf New by 6,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,186 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Broad Mkt Etf (SCHB).

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $364.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 37,320 shares to 12,272 shares, valued at $425,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 943,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,346 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc Com (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2.