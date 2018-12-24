Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) by 19.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 53,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 215,608 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.47M, down from 269,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.19% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.93 million shares traded or 86.11% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 62.15% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 80.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 50,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,143 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $408,000, down from 63,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66 million shares traded or 101.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion gambit: Retraining nearly half its workforce for jobs of the future; 09/03/2018 – #BreakingNews — trial briefs on DOJ case to breakup @ATT – @twxcorp due out today and details of government case now @FoxBusiness $T $TWX; 20/04/2018 – CMO Today: AT&T Announces Streaming Bundle; WPP Resists Breakup Talk; YouTube Brand Safety Issues Linger; 10/04/2018 – PROF. CARL SHAPIRO SCHEDULED TO TAKE WITNESS STAND IN AT&T CASE; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HON HAI 2317.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$277.8 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.37 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Sharp Tongue and Pencil: Meet the Judge Presiding Over the Government’s Case Against AT&T

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Tuesday, June 19. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $3600 target. As per Monday, July 27, the company rating was reinitiated by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, November 26 by Moffett Nathanson. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 11 with “Hold”. Drexel Hamilton downgraded the shares of T in report on Monday, October 24 to “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Friday, July 14 with “Equal Weight” rating. As per Tuesday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, June 24. Bank of America upgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Monday, July 30 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, April 11.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11 billion for 8.43 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 43,284 shares to 64,703 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 55,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability owns 21.36M shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company holds 347,496 shares. 45,199 were reported by Altfest L J. Liberty Mutual Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 292,081 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 17,365 shares. Wedge Management L Lp Nc owns 8,602 shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Limited Partnership has invested 0.39% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Oppenheimer & owns 0.73% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 851,164 shares. 3,451 were accumulated by Earnest Prtn Lc. Willis Invest Counsel has 698,038 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Stearns Financial Svcs Grp Inc has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). St Germain D J Co reported 111,848 shares stake. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Lc accumulated 52,290 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Sun Life Fincl invested 0.53% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Ready For Takeoff – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Value Stocks to Absolutely Love During This Correction – The Motley Fool” published on December 18, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Marijuana Stocks With the Biggest Cash Stockpiles – Motley Fool” on December 23, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Should I Do With My AT&T Shares? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. Sprint – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $497.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) by 15,313 shares to 35,313 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.79 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 20 investors sold VEEV shares while 116 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 104.55 million shares or 0.67% more from 103.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 57,814 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 60,064 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 23,068 are owned by Redwood Invs Ltd Liability Corporation. Yorktown Mngmt And Rech invested in 0.12% or 3,700 shares. Nicholas Invest Prns Limited Partnership reported 62,239 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Korea Inv stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Hanseatic Mngmt Services Incorporated accumulated 1% or 9,904 shares. Trexquant Inv LP stated it has 0.15% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc holds 258 shares. Twin Mgmt accumulated 32,630 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Texas Yale Capital invested 0.07% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Bogle Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership De accumulated 1.06% or 135,558 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma stated it has 10,625 shares.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 29 sales for $28.50 million activity. CODD RONALD E F sold $798,647 worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Tuesday, July 10. Shares for $57,454 were sold by MATEO ALAN on Saturday, September 1. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $2.58 million was made by Cabral Timothy S on Wednesday, September 12. On Monday, December 17 Faddis Jonathan sold $794,153 worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 9,000 shares. 1,253 shares were sold by Zuppas Eleni Nitsa, worth $129,711 on Saturday, September 1. Another trade for 1,395 shares valued at $137,477 was made by Lequient Frederic on Saturday, December 1.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 76.47% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.17 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $43.59 million for 67.49 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.