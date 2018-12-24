Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 975,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.09M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $339.14 million, down from 11.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66 million shares traded or 100.99% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – AT&TPUBLICPOLICY: AT&T COMMENDS FCC FOR TAKING BOLD STEPS TO FA; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.6 BLN; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T’S WASHINGTON STAFF HIRED TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN AFTER COHEN APPROACHED THEM; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-AT&T union files complaint to force tax windfall plan disclosure – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen Deal Was Mistake (Video); 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Judge agrees with economist’s assessment of potential AT&T-Time Warner merger; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c; 15/04/2018 – The Week Ahead: AT&T and Time Warner Chiefs to Testify, and New China Tariffs Brew; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – REITERATED THAT COMPANY EXPECTS ANNUALIZED COST SYNERGIES OF $1.5 BLN BY END OF THIRD YEAR AFTER CLOSE

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 12.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 24,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 214,914 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.85M, up from 190,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 4.75M shares traded or 31.37% up from the average. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 38.58% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Buying Demilec From Affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – HUNTSMAN WILL PAY $350 MLN IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION, FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 29/05/2018 – Huntsman To Build New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai; 09/04/2018 – Huntsman to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results on May 1, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec, a Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282065 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to Its Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q REV. $2.30B, EST. $2.16B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Huntsman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUN)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.45% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Altavista Wealth Management Inc holds 0.31% or 25,123 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Lc holds 41,891 shares. Mathes Incorporated holds 1.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 71,011 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Mkts has invested 0.17% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 1.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Somerset Tru reported 37,492 shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.57% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi holds 5,993 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Centurylink Investment Mngmt Co invested in 43,368 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Tradewinds Cap reported 8,079 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd has 146,895 shares. Lbmc Investment Advsr accumulated 18,393 shares. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Van Den Berg I has 0.12% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11B for 8.43 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bloomberg: AT&T, Verizon quit conservative lobbying group – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. Sprint – The Motley Fool” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Ma Bell Keeps Plugging Away – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), AT&T (NYSE:T), Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) And More – Benzinga” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Should I Do With My AT&T Shares? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $42.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc by 8,899 shares to 42,425 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 18,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN).

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Thursday, February 1 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, December 3 by Cowen & Co. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 8 report. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 22 to “Market Perform”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $43.0 target in Wednesday, September 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, September 2. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 1 by Moffet Nathanson. FBR Capital maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Friday, July 24. FBR Capital has “Mkt Perform” rating and $38 target. Drexel Hamilton downgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Monday, October 24 to “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $45 target in Friday, July 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.33, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HUN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 175.95 million shares or 0.20% less from 176.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Petrus Tru Lta has 19,028 shares. Korea Corporation holds 86,400 shares. First Advsr LP has 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Co accumulated 20,790 shares. Northern Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited accumulated 1.69M shares. First Personal Financial stated it has 286 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). First Wilshire Secs Mngmt Inc owns 2.13% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 266,132 shares. Wright Invsts has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Credit Suisse Ag reported 344,870 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest owns 320,984 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 78,085 are held by Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 63,575 shares. 8,056 are owned by Hartford.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $2.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 4,690 shares to 10,515 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) by 33,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,293 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TRV).

Among 17 analysts covering Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Huntsman Corporation had 55 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, July 13. The stock of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 19 by UBS. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, May 3. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35.0 target in Tuesday, October 17 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of HUN in report on Monday, February 12 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, October 15 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Friday, September 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Nomura downgraded Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) on Tuesday, March 20 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 10 by Citigroup.