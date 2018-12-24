Atlanta Capital Group decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 25.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Group sold 9,244 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Atlanta Capital Group holds 26,778 shares with $1.62 million value, down from 36,022 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $92.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 34.46 million shares traded or 252.66% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION

Among 2 analysts covering Health Insurance (NASDAQ:HIIQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Health Insurance had 3 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 7. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, December 14 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 27 by FBR Capital. See Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) latest ratings:

14/12/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $60 New Target: $50 Maintain

27/09/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $56 New Target: $60 Maintain

07/08/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $45 New Target: $56 Maintain

Atlanta Capital Group increased Janus Detroit Str Tr stake by 43,746 shares to 314,104 valued at $14.48 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Goldman Sachs Etf Tr stake by 60,257 shares and now owns 324,150 shares. Ishares Tr (ITOT) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Altria Group had 7 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 29 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 21 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, August 24. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.41% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 467,249 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 0.41% or 274,019 shares. Pittenger & Anderson has 37,754 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.10M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Blue Edge Lc owns 4,055 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.5% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wealthfront Corp invested in 78,903 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Greatmark Invest Partners holds 0.15% or 7,819 shares. Wade G W Inc holds 0.04% or 6,669 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Peoples Fincl reported 10,697 shares. Tennessee-based Chickasaw Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Connors Investor Svcs Inc accumulated 5,212 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Argent Trust Com has invested 0.31% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 4.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MO’s profit will be $1.79B for 12.92 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.04% negative EPS growth.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $184,966 activity. DEVITRE DINYAR S sold $184,966 worth of stock or 3,165 shares.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer, distributor, and administrator of cloud individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. The company has market cap of $430.33 million. The firm offers short-term medical plans that cover individuals for up to 364 days with various deductible and copay levels; hospital indemnity plans, which provide daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products comprising pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, and cancer/critical illness plans, as well as deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. It has a 25.4 P/E ratio. It creates and structures individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products on behalf of insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and market them to individuals through a network of distributors.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $52,510 activity. Murley Robert S also bought $200,510 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares. AVERY PAUL E also sold $148,000 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) on Wednesday, August 1.

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Health Insurance (HIIQ) Stock – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. to Host a Business Update Conference Call Today, December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Announces the Addition of Former Director of the Illinois Department of Insurance – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HIIQ, AXDX, MRNS – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Provides Business Update for Q4 2018 Ahead of Analyst Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.