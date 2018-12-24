Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1432.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 843,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 902,410 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.30 million, up from 58,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 46,216 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 53.85% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 11.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America bought 11,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.08% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 115,201 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.68 million, up from 103,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.86. About 1.29M shares traded or 99.10% up from the average. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 5.29% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT

Since November 16, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $50,466 activity.

Among 12 analysts covering Rexford Industrial (NYSE:REXR), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Rexford Industrial had 37 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) on Friday, August 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 4 by Stifel Nicolaus. Jefferies maintained Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) rating on Friday, February 16. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $33.0 target. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Wednesday, February 24 by Capital One. The company was maintained on Monday, May 16 by Wunderlich. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, September 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30.0 target in Wednesday, February 14 report. Wunderlich downgraded the shares of REXR in report on Monday, February 22 to “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The stock of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 17 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 12/14/2018: DOTA, SUI, REXR – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan bullish on residential, industrial REITs, not so much on malls – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2018. More interesting news about Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rexford Industrial Realty: This 5.875% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.75 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 13 investors sold REXR shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 89.90 million shares or 3.32% more from 87.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 30,513 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny stated it has 11,370 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 353,430 were reported by Macquarie Gp Limited. First Republic Inv Mgmt reported 43,962 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 9,088 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) or 23,583 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Lc holds 20,397 shares. Waratah Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.36% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Suffolk Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 31,451 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Daiwa Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 13,700 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 251,730 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd reported 36,185 shares.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,498 shares to 190,086 shares, valued at $38.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 4,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 530,556 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Among 2 analysts covering IRSA Inversiones (NYSE:IRS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. IRSA Inversiones had 5 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 8 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 23. Morgan Stanley downgraded IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) rating on Tuesday, August 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $19 target. On Thursday, July 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. Zacks upgraded IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) on Monday, September 7 to “Hold” rating.

More notable recent IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Treasury, IRS reveal a postcard-size form to file your taxes – CNBC” on June 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Getting It Right – Significant Underestimation Of Income – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2018, Cnbc.com published: “Here’s who the partial government shutdown affects – CNBC” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “BlackBerry Limited (BB) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “BlackBerry Stock Is Bound to Rise Higher After This Earnings Report – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 21, 2018.