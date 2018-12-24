Enstar Group LTD (ESGR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 49 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 54 cut down and sold their positions in Enstar Group LTD. The investment managers in our database reported: 13.21 million shares, down from 13.30 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Enstar Group LTD in top ten holdings decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 42 Increased: 38 New Position: 11.

Among 3 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Celgene had 4 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 27 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) rating on Friday, July 13. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $91 target. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 58 investors sold CELG shares while 418 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 468.90 million shares or 1.67% less from 476.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Provise Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 6,958 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. M&R Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 400 shares. Field & Main State Bank accumulated 4,766 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Orbimed Advsrs Ltd Liability has 2.46M shares. Thomasville Bankshares invested 0.46% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.28% or 264,550 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.55% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Schwab Charles Investment Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Choate Investment Advsr accumulated 27,172 shares. Iberiabank Corporation reported 11,923 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 143,080 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Lincoln Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3,538 shares.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 858 shares to 6,083 valued at $12.18 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Andeavor stake by 2,415 shares and now owns 4,290 shares. Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company has market cap of $3.36 billion. It operates in four divisions: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. It has a 40.08 P/E ratio. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. holds 9.66% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited for 1.75 million shares. Nfc Investments Llc owns 102,444 shares or 6.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Beck Mack & Oliver Llc has 4.8% invested in the company for 725,347 shares. The California-based Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. has invested 3.81% in the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 33,900 shares.

