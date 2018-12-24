Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 268.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 23,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.45 million, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 3.20M shares traded or 141.32% up from the average. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 6.75% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018; 22/05/2018 – Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss $320M; 10/04/2018 – Avnet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 9 Days

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) by 13.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 144,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 899,583 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.93 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Stemline Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.18% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 2.09M shares traded or 535.27% up from the average. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 30.88% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.88% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 17/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Presentation of SL-801 and SL-701 Clinical Data at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 93c; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congre; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stemline Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STML); 15/05/2018 – Venbio Select Advisor Buys 1.7% of Stemline Therapeutics; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congress; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Darren Cline to Board; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors; Further Enhances Commercial Expertise with Appointment of Darren Cline; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA SUBMISSION; 05/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Start of Rolling BLA Submission for SL-401

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.65, from 1.96 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 7 investors sold STML shares while 22 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.04 million shares or 2.86% less from 19.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) to report earnings on March, 15. They expect $-0.71 EPS, up 23.66% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.93 per share. After $-0.73 actual EPS reported by Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.74% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Stemline Therapeutics Inc had 25 analyst reports since November 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, March 19 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 2 by H.C. Wainwright. H.C. Wainwright maintained Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) on Friday, November 10 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 1 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, February 6 by Wedbush. On Thursday, December 14 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Monday, June 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 6 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 1 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, June 25.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1302.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.34 million shares to 62.54 million shares, valued at $2.69 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 177,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Caleres Inc.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 59,400 shares to 13,100 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,300 shares, and cut its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI).

Among 12 analysts covering Avnet Inc. (NYSE:AVT), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Avnet Inc. had 40 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, September 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell” on Thursday, August 11. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, January 25. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Longbow on Friday, April 28. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, October 11 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, September 22 with “Sell”. As per Wednesday, March 1, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Longbow given on Friday, October 21. Longbow upgraded Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) on Friday, January 22 to “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 29 by Brean Capital.