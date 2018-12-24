Axa decreased its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) by 18.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 124,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 563,800 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.51M, down from 688,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Travelport Worldwide Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 4.96 million shares traded or 113.88% up from the average. Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) has risen 19.95% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TVPT News: 09/04/2018 – Travelport Worldwide Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES -TO ENCOURAGE TRAVELPORT TO UNDERTAKE STRATEGIC REVIEW OF, INITIATE PROCESS TO EXPLORE SALE OF CO/CERTAIN OF CO’S BUSINESSES/ASSETS; 26/03/2018 – Travelport Worldwide: Elliott Associates Has Taken 11.8% Economic Interest in Co; 04/05/2018 – TRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE LTD TVPT.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $15; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Travelport Worldwide Outlook To Positive; 12/03/2018 – Travelport Worldwide Limited Announces Pricing and Upsizing of Senior Secured Notes Offering; 06/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS TRAVELPORT CORPORATE FINANCE PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 12/03/2018 – TRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE – UNIT PRICED UPSIZED OFFERING FROM $650 MLN TO $745 MLN OF 6.00% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 30/03/2018 – Elliott Associates Likes Solid Service of Travelport — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – ELLIOT REPORTS 11.8% STAKE IN TRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Co (TUP) by 19.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 11,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.94% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 71,197 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.38M, up from 59,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.73. About 1.36M shares traded or 105.86% up from the average. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 45.13% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 25/04/2018 – Tupperware to Repurchase $200M in Shr; 01/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes; 16/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 87C-92C, SAW $1.01-$1.06, EST. $1.04; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Brands Updates 1Q Guidance; 09/05/2018 – Patricia Stitzel Assumes the Role as President and CEO of Tupperware Brands and is elected to the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.14 TO $1.19, EST. $1.16; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.68/SHR; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 1Q Revenue Down 2%; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Lowers First-quarter Earnings Guidance — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 46 investors sold TUP shares while 94 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 5.40% less from 40.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 3,512 shares. Cna Finance holds 0.13% or 18,600 shares in its portfolio. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security accumulated 30,142 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 234,083 shares stake. Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Assetmark stated it has 439 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loudon Inv Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.06% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). First Manhattan owns 690 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 120,000 shares or 0.49% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 75,148 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Cove Street Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.9% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Regions Finance reported 0% stake. American Int owns 134,094 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Secor Limited Partnership owns 0.43% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 119,272 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. Tupperware Brands Corporation had 31 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co upgraded Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) rating on Tuesday, January 31. B. Riley & Co has “Neutral” rating and $54 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) rating on Thursday, October 26. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $72 target. The stock of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, October 8. SunTrust maintained Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) rating on Thursday, January 25. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $68.0 target. As per Tuesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the shares of TUP in report on Friday, February 26 to “Sector Weight” rating. On Thursday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, April 5. On Tuesday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “”. The stock has “Sell” rating by B. Riley & Co on Monday, November 28.

Analysts await Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 143.75% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.16 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Travelport Worldwide Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Travelport Worldwide Limited had 19 analyst reports since December 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Suntrust Robinson on Tuesday, December 22. As per Monday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, May 4 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Monday, January 23. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $14.5 target in Wednesday, February 21 report. The stock of Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) has “In-Line” rating given on Tuesday, December 11 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, October 31. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of TVPT in report on Friday, May 4 with “Outperform” rating.