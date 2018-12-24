Bainco International Investors increased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) stake by 4.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bainco International Investors acquired 5,600 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC)’s stock declined 1.83%. The Bainco International Investors holds 127,763 shares with $10.57 million value, up from 122,163 last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com now has $39.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.72 million shares traded or 145.75% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 1.00% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 23/05/2018 – Karolinska lnstitutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 16/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M

Among 4 analysts covering Polar Capital Holdings PLC (LON:POLR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Polar Capital Holdings PLC had 18 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 24 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy”. Numis Securities downgraded the shares of POLR in report on Monday, June 25 to “Hold” rating. Shore Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 11 report. Numis Securities maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 12 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 27 by Numis Securities. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy”. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of POLR in report on Monday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Peel Hunt maintained Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) on Monday, November 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Shore Capital on Monday, June 25. The stock of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) earned “Buy” rating by Shore Capital on Monday, November 26. See Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) latest ratings:

Among 6 analysts covering Marsh \u0026 McLennan (NYSE:MMC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Marsh \u0026 McLennan had 7 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, September 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, November 14. The stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 12. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 25 by Raymond James. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, October 15. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Thursday, July 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 21 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 416.43 million shares or 0.13% less from 416.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Capital Intll Ca stated it has 0.48% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 121,295 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru Corporation has 0.13% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Bartlett Co Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 5,364 shares. Stifel, a Missouri-based fund reported 153,826 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel holds 0.72% or 18,394 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability invested in 783,605 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 9,790 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Nordea Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 27,781 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Osborne Prns Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 101,552 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 2,829 shares. Daiwa Sb Ltd has invested 0.13% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Putnam Investments Limited Co reported 0% stake.

Bainco International Investors decreased Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 2,094 shares to 13,101 valued at $26.24 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality Factor Etf (QUAL) stake by 4,233 shares and now owns 101,251 shares. Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:FLT) was reduced too.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mercer and HLTH Collaborate to Engage Employers in Reshaping the Future of Health – Business Wire” on December 10, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marsh Announces Future Leadership Appointments for Regional, Specialty and Placement Teams – Business Wire” published on December 18, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Marsh & McLennan Agency Acquires Otis-Magie Insurance Agency, Inc. – Business Wire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marsh & McLennan Companies: A Not So Obvious Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & Mclennan to Acquire Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc – Business Wire” with publication date: September 18, 2018.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.83 million activity. On Wednesday, August 29 Gilbert E Scott sold $6.83M worth of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 80,646 shares.

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of 435.36 million GBP. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It has a 10.06 P/E ratio. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds.