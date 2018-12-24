Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2311.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 13,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 14,469 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.69 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53 million shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 159.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,027 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $677,000, up from 50,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.93. About 5.08M shares traded or 395.40% up from the average. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has declined 1.93% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS RECOMMENDED ADOPTION OF INTERIM DIVIDEND AS THE FINAL DIVIDEND, l.E., 1 RUPEE PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q EPS 6c; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS AS PART OF AGREEMENT, WIPRO WILL MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENT OF $55 MLN IN ENSONO’S COMBINED ENTITY; 14/03/2018 – Wipro to Transition 8 Data Centers and Over 900 Employees of Hosted Data Center Services Business to Ensono; 14/03/2018 – Wipro to Divest Hosted Data Center Services Business to Ensono for USD 405 M; 31/05/2018 – WIPRO INFRASTRUCTURE ENGINEERING FORAYS INTO INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION SPACE; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO SEES 1Q REV. $2.02B TO $2.07B; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO TO SELL HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES OPS; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO – UNITS INCLUDE WIPRO TECHNOLOGIES AUSTRIA, WIPRO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AUSTRIA, NEWLOGIC TECHNOLOGIES SARL, APPIRIO INDIA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO SEES IMPACT ON REV, PROFIT ON CLIENT’S INSOLVENCY PROCESS

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 6,731 shares to 380,620 shares, valued at $25.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 486,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.79M shares, and cut its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (NYSE:SBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo accumulated 0.72% or 207,373 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation reported 245,424 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Company reported 0.11% stake. Washington Tru accumulated 98,791 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division has invested 0.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 524,922 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Madison Investment Inc has 56,197 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Sand Hill Global Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 56,285 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 167,176 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fund Evaluation Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.25% or 12,915 shares in its portfolio. The Alabama-based Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). D L Carlson Investment Grp invested in 17,221 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.62% or 375,957 shares. Northern Cap Mgmt Limited holds 1.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 44,275 shares.

