Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 1,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,688 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.74 million, down from 95,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $183.75. About 116 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 328.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 1.34M shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $51.62 million, up from 408,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 66,974 shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS $42 MLN PENALTY IS LARGEST NEW YORK STATE RECOVERY IN CONNECTION WITH AN ELECTRONIC TRADING INVESTIGATION; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Efficiency Ratio 60%; 19/03/2018 – ECB, BOJ seen holding rates as Fed plows ahead – Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – Ex-BofA Executive Malik Seeks $100 Million in Defamation Claim; 06/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 26/04/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Bofa not pushing for investment banking for China; 16/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Names Schroeder Seattle Market President; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Bank Of America N.A. Srvcr Rnkngs, Outlooks Stable; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.33B for 20.15 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ghp Advisors reported 0.15% stake. Savant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,122 shares. Brouwer Janachowski Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.05% or 1,211 shares. Natixis Advisors LP invested in 70,536 shares. New York-based Carret Asset Management Llc has invested 0.63% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp reported 2,448 shares stake. Marshwinds Advisory stated it has 1.9% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Lincoln has 0.05% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,565 shares. Frontier Inv Management reported 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa invested 0.39% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Provise Grp Lc holds 1,808 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 1.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Legacy Cap Inc owns 15,040 shares.

More important recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M discontinues production of MEAs – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “3M to buy M*Modal’s tech business for $1.0B enterprise value – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M: Should Investors Worry About Rising Debt Levels? – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M: More Health Does Not Make A Healthy Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Among 17 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. 3M had 106 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, November 16, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MMM in report on Wednesday, April 25 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, April 25 with “Underweight” rating. Bernstein maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, March 30 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 1 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, December 16. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. Jefferies maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Tuesday, April 24. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $25000 target.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $90,252 activity. 1,000 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $184,500 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $386.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 11,935 shares to 708,443 shares, valued at $106.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bank of America shakes up management roles – Charlotte Business Journal” on December 04, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy in December – Motley Fool” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America Pfd Shs Series CC declares $0.3875 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “The 6 Most Shorted NYSE Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Save Us, Amazon – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 25, 2018.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $261.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 27,308 shares to 58,992 shares, valued at $6.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,600 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 51,640 shares. Colony Gp Lc reported 39,357 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.33% or 318,000 shares. 7,700 were reported by Laurel Grove Ltd Liability Corporation. Ally Financial reported 165,000 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett Lc has 0.91% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 11.09M shares. Moreover, Woodstock has 0.75% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 150,780 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 25,934 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 1.67M shares. Bahl And Gaynor, Ohio-based fund reported 602,198 shares. Rbf Limited holds 2.61% or 817,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tiger Mgmt Limited Liability has 2.09% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Janney Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.47% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 1.84M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 166,182 shares. Headinvest Limited holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 15,170 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 16 report. The rating was downgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform” on Monday, May 16. The firm has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Tuesday, October 3. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 30 by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy” on Tuesday, December 12. The rating was maintained by Wood on Friday, April 7 with “Outperform”. Wood downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Monday, May 16. Wood has “Market Perform” rating and $16 target. Wood downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, December 12 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, October 6.