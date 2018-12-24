River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Discovery Inc. Class C (DISCK) by 5.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 76,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.88M, up from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc. Class C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 5.19M shares traded or 59.69% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 43.95% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.95% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED

Bank Of Stockton decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 23.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton sold 2,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,034 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17M, down from 11,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $116.06. About 4.52M shares traded or 155.38% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has declined 8.35% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 02/05/2018 – Travelers Sponsors Construction Safety Week 2018 to Encourage Safe Workplace Practices; 07/05/2018 – Travelers Names Abbe Goldstein Head of Investor Relations; 16/05/2018 – Bleisure Travelers are Hungry for Sunshine, Sightseeing, and Cuisine; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC – AT QUARTER-END, BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $85.03 & ADJ BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $84.54; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 17/05/2018 – Watch List Shields T.S.A. Screeners From Threatening, and Unruly, Travelers; 16/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Travelers CEO’s compensation withdrawn; 06/04/2018 – Europe-Bound Travelers Have A New Travel Medical Insurance Option; 31/05/2018 – Hurricane Season Begins, Travelers Seeking Advice; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – BOARD DECLARED 7 PCT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.77 PER SHARE

Among 17 analysts covering Travelers (NYSE:TRV), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Travelers has $163.0 highest and $92 lowest target. $130.47’s average target is 12.42% above currents $116.06 stock price. Travelers had 68 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Sandler O’Neill maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 23 report. Wells Fargo maintained The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) on Friday, October 19 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 28 by Bank of America. The stock of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 20. Argus Research maintained The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) rating on Thursday, April 26. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $158 target. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, January 10. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 26. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, November 1. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, January 22 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “More Skepticism for Travelers Stock as RBC Cuts Rating – Schaeffers Research” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Travelers Companies goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Travelers Named a 2019 Military Friendly® Company – Business Wire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Travelers Establishes Program to Help Customers Address Crumbling Foundations in Connecticut – Business Wire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Bank Of Stockton, which manages about $197.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Eq (HEDJ) by 5,510 shares to 62,112 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares: S&P Smallcap 600 Index (IJR).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $2.90 EPS, up 27.19% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.28 per share. TRV’s profit will be $768.15 million for 10.01 P/E if the $2.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.17% EPS growth.

Another recent and important Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news was published by Nasdaq.com which published an article titled: “Discovery Signs Tiger Woods for Its Upcoming “Netflix of Golf” – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L (NYSE:MMP) by 64,057 shares to 518,036 shares, valued at $35.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) by 114,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).