Kentucky Retirement Systems increased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 46.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired 16,360 shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)'s stock declined 15.57%. The Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 51,501 shares with $1.40M value, up from 35,141 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $26.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 19.35M shares traded or 93.43% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500.

Barnes & Noble Inc (NYSE:BKS) is expected to pay $0.15 on Jan 25, 2019. (NYSE:BKS) shareholders before Jan 3, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Barnes & Noble Inc's current price of $5.79 translates into 2.59% yield. Barnes & Noble Inc's dividend has Jan 4, 2019 as record date. Dec 5, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 6.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $5.79. About 5.45M shares traded or 239.60% up from the average. Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) has risen 4.78% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.56, from 1.78 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold Barnes & Noble, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 43.10 million shares or 0.50% less from 43.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highland Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.17% or 528,027 shares. D E Shaw has invested 0% of its portfolio in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 23,721 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 1.28M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 19,887 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Symons holds 58,109 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Limited Liability Company reported 1,623 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 61,312 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management has 65,900 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 96,074 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 0% invested in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) for 39,735 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) for 63,600 shares. United Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). Paradigm Mngmt New York reported 80,000 shares.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a content and commerce firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $423.65 million. Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a retailer of books, content, digital media, and educational products. It currently has negative earnings. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and children's books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, cafÃ© services and products, educational toys and games, and music and movies.

Among 8 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Williams Companies had 8 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. As per Thursday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 13 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 10 by UBS.