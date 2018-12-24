Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 4.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,155 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock declined 4.48%. The Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 120,371 shares with $6.21M value, down from 126,526 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $157.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.84% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 58.77 million shares traded or 181.29% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 27/03/2018 – CAFC: ORACLE AMERICA, INC. v. GOOGLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1118 – 2018-03-27; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Bath Savings Trust Co increased Brown Forman Inc. B (BF.B) stake by 6.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired 9,303 shares as Brown Forman Inc. B (BF.B)’s stock 0.00%. The Bath Savings Trust Co holds 153,730 shares with $7.77M value, up from 144,427 last quarter. Brown Forman Inc. B now has $21.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 2.66 million shares traded or 94.96% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.52% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – PAUL VARGA TO RETIRE; LAWSON WHITING NAMED INCOMING CEO AS OF JANUARY 1, 2019; 21/03/2018 – Tracy Skeans Elected to Brown-Forman Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Brown-Forman’s Multi-Tranche Issuance ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.B); 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Tops Estimates, Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO Paul Varga to Retire; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CEO PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 16/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REFINES ORGANIZATION TO SUPPORT CONTINUED STRONG G; 08/03/2018 – Cramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal

Among 9 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Oracle had 11 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $54 target in Thursday, June 28 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $60 target in Friday, September 7 report. Citigroup maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Tuesday, September 18. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $49 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, September 18. Nomura maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Friday, June 29 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $60 target in Tuesday, September 18 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, October 26. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, October 3 by Evercore. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 18 by Bank of America. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 18 by Nomura.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 60,488 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Telemus Llc stated it has 29,563 shares. Shayne Communication Ltd Liability Corp holds 22,871 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Lp holds 2.98 million shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.27% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Guyasuta Investment Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 386,350 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 12,444 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Factory Mutual Ins Communication holds 2.55 million shares. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us invested in 1.03M shares or 0.55% of the stock. Guardian Cap Lp accumulated 27,162 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc De holds 2.25% or 72,707 shares in its portfolio. Choate Invest Advisors owns 17,122 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,100 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation accumulated 196,253 shares. White Pine Ltd Liability has 5,254 shares.