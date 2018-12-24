Bath Savings Trust Co Has Trimmed By $559,860 Its Nike Cl B (NKE) Stake; Deluxe Has 0.89 Sentiment

Deluxe Corp (DLX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 125 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 140 reduced and sold equity positions in Deluxe Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 39.88 million shares, down from 42.66 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Deluxe Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 45 Reduced: 95 Increased: 83 New Position: 42.

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) stake by 3.19% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 6,665 shares as Nike Inc Cl B (NKE)’s stock declined 11.68%. The Bath Savings Trust Co holds 202,066 shares with $17.12 million value, down from 208,731 last quarter. Nike Inc Cl B now has $114.93B valuation. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49M shares traded or 249.10% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, up 7.86% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.4 per share. DLX’s profit will be $69.91M for 6.14 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.03% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $37.11. About 1.29M shares traded or 167.52% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (DLX) has declined 40.09% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.09% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX, A PROVIDER OF CUSTOM MARKETING PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Announces CEO Succession Plan; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Added 10c to 1Q EPS; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM $360 MLN TO $380 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Debuts Small Business Resource Center and “Small Talks” Video Series, Offering Hundreds of Free Small Business; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $2.065 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Deluxe Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other services and products for small businesses and financial institutions. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. It operates through three divisions: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. It has a 10.05 P/E ratio. The firm provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $200,314 activity.

Dean Capital Management holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation for 51,256 shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 145,793 shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Euclidean Technologies Management Llc has 1.74% invested in the company for 34,700 shares. The Michigan-based Jlb & Associates Inc has invested 1.65% in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In, a Indiana-based fund reported 118,314 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 114,348 shares. 33,141 were accumulated by Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company. 17,020 are held by Bancshares Of The West. Hemenway Tru Co Limited Co owns 3,935 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.4% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 332,002 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc owns 0.34% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 102.67M shares. Mercer Advisers has 3,414 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership has 3.72M shares for 3.51% of their portfolio. Hillhouse Cap Limited holds 143,741 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Cetera Advsrs reported 0.15% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno stated it has 2.76% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Northstar Grp Inc Inc accumulated 23,859 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Vident Advisory Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Groesbeck Mgmt Corporation Nj has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 21,815 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nike has $103 highest and $6800 lowest target. $89’s average target is 22.98% above currents $72.37 stock price. Nike had 27 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Monday, August 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, June 29. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 26 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, October 18, the company rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, October 3 by HSBC. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, September 26 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Friday, June 29 by Canaccord Genuity. On Tuesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, September 11.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $28.37 million activity. Another trade for 150,000 shares valued at $11.86 million was sold by SPRUNK ERIC D. The insider Campion Andrew sold $317,006. $1.45 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by Matheson Monique S.. $448,774 worth of stock was sold by Hill Elliott on Friday, July 27. On Thursday, July 5 the insider Krane Hilary K sold $3.06M. Shares for $1.36M were sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A on Wednesday, September 19.