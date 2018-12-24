Continental Advisors Llc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 36.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Continental Advisors Llc sold 62,884 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock declined 15.07%. The Continental Advisors Llc holds 107,116 shares with $5.63 million value, down from 170,000 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $212.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 10 shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – Caren Bohan: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 16/03/2018 – Allison Prang: BREAKING: “Justice Department Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management”; 04/04/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO TERMINATED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED NOV 2, 2016 WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Allegion Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo earnings subject to change as $1bn penalty looms; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WILL BOOST BRANCH CLOSURES TO 300 FROM 250 IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – LJM sued by its broker Wells Fargo over missed payments; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Directors Win Easily Despite Criticisms; 16/03/2018 – Justice Department Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management

Baystate Wealth Management Llc decreased Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) stake by 73.95% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Baystate Wealth Management Llc sold 920 shares as Netflix Inc Com (NFLX)’s stock declined 22.59%. The Baystate Wealth Management Llc holds 324 shares with $106,000 value, down from 1,244 last quarter. Netflix Inc Com now has $107.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.45% or $14.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 21.40M shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Netflix is looking to spend serious bucks on an LA-based billboard company; 05/03/2018 – Netflix to give parents more control over access to content; 09/03/2018 – CBS News: Obama, Netflix in talks about providing content: NYT; 12/04/2018 – Spike Lee and Godard go to Cannes, but Netflix cans Orson Welles; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 04/04/2018 – Yonhap: Netflix to hire locals, tap deeper into S. Korean market; 30/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix shoots in Brooklyn with `Pitch Perfect’ star; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama to produce content for Netflix

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 22.68% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.97 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.60B for 9.48 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.31% EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.87 million activity. Modjtabai Avid also sold $5.87 million worth of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Tuesday, August 7.

Among 6 analysts covering Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wells Fargo had 9 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Friday, September 7 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, September 17. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $63 target in Monday, October 15 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, July 2 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, July 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Monday, July 16, the company rating was upgraded by Wood. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of WFC in report on Monday, October 15 to “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, July 16 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, December 7, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buying Season For A Wells Fargo Preferred – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “If Warren Buffett Loves Wells Fargo So Much, Why Is He Selling the Stock? – The Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018, Fool.com published: “Stock Market Power Rankings: YouTube Catches Something Viral – The Motley Fool” on December 24, 2018. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo can’t grow until problems fixed, Fed’s Powell says – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed rejects Wells Fargo reform plan: Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 55 investors sold WFC shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wallace Cap Management accumulated 7,849 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 70,752 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Fulton State Bank Na holds 30,738 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Peoples owns 30,580 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 143,810 shares stake. Cullinan Associates, Kentucky-based fund reported 12,568 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.4% stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 1.02 million shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. The Tennessee-based Summit Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.28% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank owns 3.88 million shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems, New York-based fund reported 6.88 million shares. Colorado-based Tributary Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cognios Capital Lc holds 0.69% or 32,008 shares in its portfolio. Weik Cap Management holds 2.46% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 107,145 shares. D E Shaw And Inc stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Continental Advisors Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 57,000 shares to 140,000 valued at $40.70M in 2018Q3. It also upped Och Ziff Cap Mgmt Group (NYSE:OZM) stake by 2.22M shares and now owns 2.89 million shares. Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Axiom Intll Invsts Limited Liability Com De invested 1.3% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Crestwood Cap LP reported 4.55% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division has invested 0.45% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.12% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Grandfield Dodd stated it has 851 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nikko Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 25,886 shares. Natl Bank Of America De reported 0.16% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Amalgamated National Bank owns 63,409 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Co (Trc) has invested 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 25.67 million were accumulated by Fmr. Moreover, Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,014 shares. Rampart Management Co Limited holds 0.79% or 14,489 shares in its portfolio. Hitchwood Capital Limited Partnership holds 1% or 190,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc holds 0.24% or 1.41M shares.

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) stake by 2,606 shares to 4,170 valued at $1.16M in 2018Q3. It also upped Spdr Barclays Capital Short Term Corp Bd (SCPB) stake by 58,540 shares and now owns 1.27M shares. Iq Hedge Multi (QAI) was raised too.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 33 selling transactions for $193.38 million activity. On Monday, July 23 HASTINGS REED sold $27.21 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 75,656 shares. The insider BARTON RICHARD N sold 700 shares worth $241,343. WELLS DAVID B also sold $415,800 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Monday, July 9. $40.10 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by SARANDOS THEODORE A on Monday, July 23. $14.47M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were sold by HYMAN DAVID A. $4.20 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were sold by Bennett Kelly. HALEY TIMOTHY M sold $7.36 million worth of stock or 21,882 shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66 million for 256.66 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.