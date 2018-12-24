Bb&T Corp increased Ansys Inc (ANSS) stake by 16.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bb&T Corp acquired 3,132 shares as Ansys Inc (ANSS)’s stock declined 16.81%. The Bb&T Corp holds 22,036 shares with $4.11 million value, up from 18,904 last quarter. Ansys Inc now has $11.71B valuation. The stock decreased 2.51% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 933,494 shares traded or 31.44% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 5.52% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) stake by 118.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bluespruce Investments Lp acquired 526,829 shares as Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)’s stock rose 7.03%. The Bluespruce Investments Lp holds 969,784 shares with $134.92M value, up from 442,955 last quarter. Intl Flavors & Fragrances now has $13.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 194 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has declined 10.15% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 09/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM DEAL INCL TERMINATION FEES UP TO $191M; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY; 06/03/2018 IFF Declares Dividend for First Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – A whole lotta flavour: IFF strikes $7.1bn deal for Israel’s Frutarom; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY

Since July 12, 2018, it had 27 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $536.32 million activity. $9.82 million worth of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) shares were bought by Winder Investment Pte Ltd. Fortanet Francisco had sold 1,389 shares worth $194,460.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.89, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold IFF shares while 108 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 61.76 million shares or 20.47% more from 51.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Willingdon Wealth owns 13,906 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management holds 18,623 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc holds 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 2,867 shares. 1,710 are owned by Guyasuta Inv Advsr. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 155,723 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase Company stated it has 72,912 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp invested in 3.21% or 272,583 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 271,022 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 7,526 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Swedbank holds 0.71% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 1.14M shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 1,541 shares stake. Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0.05% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Cadinha Ltd Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Research Investors owns 3.00 million shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances had 4 analyst reports since August 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, October 16, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Friday, November 16, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold ANSS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 75.82 million shares or 2.51% less from 77.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs holds 36 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% or 37,000 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Cap accumulated 0.03% or 1,697 shares. Laurel Grove Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 20,737 shares. 2,028 were reported by Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 18,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested 0.06% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Howe And Rusling invested in 75 shares. 2.75 million are owned by Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma. Royal London Asset Management accumulated 115,189 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Company has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 11,850 shares. Fort Limited Partnership invested in 0.22% or 5,350 shares.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $8.63 million activity. Emswiler Shane had sold 3,511 shares worth $657,224. CASHMAN JAMES E III sold $5.14M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Shares for $47,958 were sold by GALLIMORE ALEC D.. Gopal Ajei sold $1.79M worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Friday, August 31. $532,894 worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) was sold by THURK MICHAEL. SCHERER BARBARA VAUGHN sold $461,327 worth of stock or 2,454 shares.

Bb&T Corp decreased Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) stake by 17,102 shares to 186,101 valued at $8.21M in 2018Q3. It also reduced United Parcel (NYSE:UPS) stake by 6,052 shares and now owns 255,522 shares. Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) was reduced too.