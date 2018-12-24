Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Sony (SNE) by 94.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 23,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.98M, up from 25,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Sony for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 1.24M shares traded or 2.95% up from the average. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 11.72% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Sony U.S. Subsidiary Commercial Paper Prgrm ‘A-2’; 21/05/2018 – SONY TO BUY THE 60% IN EMI MUSIC HELD BY MUBADALA CONSORTIUM; 21/05/2018 – Sony to acquire Mubadala’s stake in EMI Music Publishing in $1.9 billion deal; 09/03/2018 – ITC Found That Sony Is Unlawfully Importing Into the U.S. Magnetic Data Storage Cartridge Products That Infringe Fujifilm U.S. Patent; 13/05/2018 – DHX MEDIA FORMS PARTNERSHIP WITH SONY TO GROW PEANUTS, SNOOPY; 27/03/2018 – Variety: Sony Music Overhauls Legacy Label to Adapt to Streaming World; 01/04/2018 – Is the Fun Over at Sony? A Stoic Numbers Guy Takes Over as CEO; 13/03/2018 – Sony Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 21/05/2018 – Sony buys ownership stake in EMI Music for $1.9 billion; 23/05/2018 – Sony puts data and AI at heart of survival plan

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 13,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,878 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.49 million, down from 236,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together

Among 8 analysts covering Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sony Corp had 19 analyst reports since August 16, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 30 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 21 by JP Morgan. JP Morgan maintained Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) on Sunday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 13 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 24 by JP Morgan. As per Friday, June 9, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) earned “Outperform” rating by Bernstein on Wednesday, April 26. Nomura maintained the shares of SNE in report on Friday, September 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 13 by Jefferies. The stock of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Credit Suisse.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technolog (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 10,244 shares to 114,301 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 8,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,682 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 16 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, November 9. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Sell” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 13. The stock has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, October 23. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, October 21. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, November 26 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, July 20 with “Outperform” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, September 13 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 21 by William Blair. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $71 target in Friday, January 27 report.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. Nadella Satya sold $21.70 million worth of stock. $4.06M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Hogan Kathleen T. $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hood Amy. $2.15 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by BROD FRANK H.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Glenview Natl Bank Trust Dept holds 5.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 103,480 shares. 142,926 were accumulated by Columbia Asset Mngmt. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 21,635 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Com reported 363,238 shares. Burt Wealth reported 10,409 shares. Tiger Glob Ltd Company owns 13.11 million shares. Patten Gru stated it has 51,093 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Ims owns 18,838 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D L Carlson Inc reported 3.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Modera Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 0.81% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fdx Advsrs Inc reported 203,160 shares. Wolverine Asset Lc accumulated 113,174 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Meritage Port has 2.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Illinois-based Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Il has invested 0.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 8,660 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.