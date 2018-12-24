Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.49, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 214 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 143 sold and decreased their holdings in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 47.57 million shares, up from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Wellcare Health Plans Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 10 to 10 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 117 Increased: 107 New Position: 107.

Bb&T Corp decreased Robert Half Intl (RHI) stake by 34.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bb&T Corp sold 37,433 shares as Robert Half Intl (RHI)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Bb&T Corp holds 69,591 shares with $4.90M value, down from 107,024 last quarter. Robert Half Intl now has $6.45B valuation. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.04. About 2.00M shares traded or 38.71% up from the average. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has risen 10.22% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV – NEW TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING EUR 477.2 MLN SYNDICATED TERM AND REVOLVING LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2017; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold RHI shares while 128 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 106.80 million shares or 3.67% more from 103.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Company reported 0.12% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Royal London Asset reported 47,539 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 6,159 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 265,266 shares. 3,443 are owned by Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department. Morgan Stanley has 1.56M shares. Andra Ap holds 154,900 shares. 196,132 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Fjarde Ap invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Proshare Advsrs holds 0.02% or 49,354 shares. Sun Life Financial owns 336 shares. Moreover, Synovus has 0.01% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Ls Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Arrowstreet LP has 0% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 9,800 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Robert Half International had 9 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. JP Morgan maintained Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) rating on Wednesday, October 24. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $78 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, September 5. Barclays Capital downgraded Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) on Monday, November 19 to “Underweight” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $75 target in Wednesday, July 25 report. On Wednesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. As per Tuesday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Nomura.

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 40.00% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.65 per share. RHI’s profit will be $108.63 million for 14.85 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.

Bb&T Corp increased Vanguard (VWO) stake by 21,023 shares to 333,227 valued at $13.66M in 2018Q3. It also upped Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) stake by 14,853 shares and now owns 363,339 shares. Adobe System Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was raised too.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.10 million activity. $3.10M worth of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) shares were sold by GLASS ROBERT W.

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 393.75% or $1.26 from last year’s $0.32 per share. WCG’s profit will be $78.99M for 35.83 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual earnings per share reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.55% negative EPS growth.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. The company has market cap of $11.32 billion. It operates through three divisions: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. It has a 23.44 P/E ratio. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state programs, such as children's health insurance programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid, as well as managed long-term care programs for people with chronic illnesses or who have disabilities and need health and long-term care services.

Cypress Funds Llc holds 4.75% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for 100,000 shares. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc owns 30,000 shares or 3.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rock Springs Capital Management Lp has 2.73% invested in the company for 235,500 shares. The Connecticut-based Columbus Circle Investors has invested 2.28% in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 23,325 shares.