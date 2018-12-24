Cabot Corp (CBT) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.35, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 120 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 102 sold and decreased their equity positions in Cabot Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 50.81 million shares, down from 51.68 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cabot Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 80 Increased: 84 New Position: 36.

Beacon Financial Group decreased Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) stake by 39.09% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Beacon Financial Group sold 41,812 shares as Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)’s stock declined 7.31%. The Beacon Financial Group holds 65,142 shares with $5.07M value, down from 106,954 last quarter. Lamar Advertising Co now has $6.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.45. About 1.76 million shares traded or 232.00% up from the average. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has declined 5.43% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Lamar Advertising had 4 analyst reports since August 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $77 target in Thursday, August 9 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, August 15 by Citigroup. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, December 7 by Morgan Stanley.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.59 million activity. Another trade for 20,791 shares valued at $1.59 million was made by ISTRE KEITH A on Monday, November 12.

More notable recent Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lamar Advertising Company Acquires Five New Markets & Announces 2019 Distribution Plan – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lamar Advertising declares $0.92 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Lamar (LAMR) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on December 08, 2018. More interesting news about Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: SNV, INT, LAMR, GG, ARE – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Beacon Financial Group increased Wisdomtree Tr (DEM) stake by 25,710 shares to 74,128 valued at $3.24M in 2018Q3. It also upped Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 257,990 shares and now owns 269,557 shares. Loews Corp (NYSE:L) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LAMR shares while 105 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.07 million shares or 4.60% less from 82.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 72,712 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 33,212 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0.07% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Sei Investments holds 0.01% or 45,847 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank reported 0.01% stake. Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Stratos Wealth Prns Limited owns 0% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,195 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer has invested 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Bbva Compass Comml Bank Inc holds 0.03% or 6,899 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Llc accumulated 108,928 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia accumulated 9,500 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advisors Ltd Com reported 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Panagora Asset Management stated it has 5,972 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.04% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Regions Fin holds 0% or 26 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.98 million activity.

More notable recent Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Caesars, Iqiyi and More – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Graphene Investing: 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Cabot Corp. (CBT) Misses Q4 EPS by 9c, Revenues Miss; Offers FY19 Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Rite Aid, The Boeing, Cabot, Biogen, McDonald’s, and Pegasystems â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Corporation Announces Acquisition of NSCC Carbon (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. Carbon Black Plant in China – Business Wire” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Analysts await Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CBT’s profit will be $53.42M for 11.51 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.00% negative EPS growth.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion. The firm offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides compounds of carbon black and rubber primarily for tire applications; and cesium formate, a drilling and completion fluid for use in high pressure and high temperature gas and oil well construction.