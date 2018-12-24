Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 72.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 7,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2,956 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $208,000, down from 10,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $74.89. About 55 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 29.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 10,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.52M, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 1.69M shares traded or 53.11% up from the average. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has risen 48.50% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 38 investors sold D shares while 323 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 292 raised stakes. 424.97 million shares or 1.45% less from 431.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shufro Rose Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.25% or 38,492 shares. Geode Cap Llc has invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 16,841 were reported by Stonebridge Ltd Llc. Amp Cap Investors has invested 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mark Sheptoff Planning, a Connecticut-based fund reported 150 shares. Wheatland Advisors stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cambridge Inv Advsrs invested in 131,481 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated has 1.8% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 693,296 shares. Farmers accumulated 7,138 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 33,041 shares. Davis R M has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Parsec Fincl Management Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,271 shares. Trust Department Mb Natl Bank N A holds 0% or 276 shares in its portfolio. Stralem & Inc has 2.88% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Chickasaw Mngmt Lc accumulated 28,360 shares.

Among 21 analysts covering Dominion Midstream (NYSE:D), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Dominion Midstream had 59 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 2 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 10 by Argus Research. As per Tuesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 12 by JP Morgan. On Thursday, July 23 the stock rating was initiated by DA Davidson with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Sunday, October 29 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 30 by Hilliard Lyons. The firm has “Hold” rating by CFRA given on Wednesday, January 3. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 4.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 43,554 shares to 52,274 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 3.30% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.91 per share. D’s profit will be $617.08 million for 19.92 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $711,500 activity.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Guggenheim: Dominion (NYSE:D)’s Scana (NYSE:SCG) Acquisition A ‘Big Win’ – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Court tosses permit for Atlantic Coast Pipeline to cross Appalachian Trail – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Marijuana Stocks I’d Avoid at All Costs – Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why SCANA Corporation Stock Surged 16.5% in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SCANA reaches $2B settlement over failed V.C. Summer nuclear project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Health Insurance Innovations Inc had 45 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 9 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38.0 target in Monday, September 25 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, January 26 report. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital on Tuesday, September 5 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 3 by Craig Hallum. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 1 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Wednesday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, September 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, September 11. Northland Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $44.0 target in Thursday, March 1 report.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $491.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 5,801 shares to 362,775 shares, valued at $54.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 916,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.65, from 1.98 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 29 investors sold HIIQ shares while 32 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.18 million shares or 5.49% less from 12.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Timessquare Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 1.39 million shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 1,488 shares. Cim Ltd holds 0.09% or 3,990 shares in its portfolio. Falcon Point Limited Liability invested in 75,833 shares or 1% of the stock. 26,342 are owned by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. State Street Corp accumulated 213,737 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 22,981 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 32,903 shares. Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 18,900 shares. Mackenzie holds 31,910 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 35,115 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thompson Davis invested in 0.04% or 300 shares. Bogle Management LP De holds 102,577 shares. North Carolina-based National Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 142.31% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.26 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $10.12M for 10.63 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.66% EPS growth.