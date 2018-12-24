Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) stake by 4.9% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc acquired 2,276 shares as Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD)’s stock rose 11.86%. The Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc holds 48,700 shares with $8.15 million value, up from 46,424 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp Com now has $134.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $174.15. About 8.54M shares traded or 109.19% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Walmart nominates McDonald’s chief to its board; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased Cigna Corporation (CI) stake by 3.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 137,854 shares as Cigna Corporation (CI)’s stock rose 10.58%. The Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 3.54M shares with $738.13 million value, down from 3.68 million last quarter. Cigna Corporation now has $44.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $181.3. About 7.24M shares traded or 177.71% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has risen 0.04% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Health Sciences Adds Nektar, Cuts Cigna; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 09/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING SAYS IF MERGER AGREEMENT WITH CIGNA TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, THEN CO MUST PAY CIGNA FEE OF $1.6 BLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – ANZ SAYS DEAL INCLUDES ALLIANCE W/ CIGNA FOR INSURANCE PRODUCTS; 29/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP -TRANSACTION TO INCREASE CO’S LEVEL 1 & LEVEL 2 CET1 RATIOS BY ABOUT 5 BASIS POINTS & ABOUT 15 BASIS POINTS; 29/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-ANZ NZ ANNOUNCES SALE OF ONEPATH LIFE NZ LTD TO CIGNA-ANZ.AX; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Places Cigna on Rating Watch Negative on Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – Cigna: Cigna and Express Scripts on Monday Each Received Request for Additional Information From DOJ on Merger; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Deal Shows Being a Health Insurer Isn’t Enough Anymore; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS SAYS IT ALSO SEEKS REFUND IF NEW MIGRAINE DRUGS DON’T WORK, CAUSE MAJOR SIDE EFFECTS

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $39.40 million activity. $562,335 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Krulewitch Jerome N. DeBiase Francesca A. sold 15,136 shares worth $2.67M. On Wednesday, October 24 Easterbrook Stephen sold $35.32 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 201,123 shares. Borden Ian Frederick had sold 4,782 shares worth $849,666.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Limited accumulated 154,575 shares. Exchange Capital Mngmt has 25,307 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Delta Capital Management Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 20,374 shares. Coldstream Capital Management invested in 23,103 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Washington Tru stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cape Ann National Bank has 13,108 shares. Iowa Bank & Trust stated it has 21,202 shares. Jane Street Limited Co holds 109,186 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr accumulated 0.29% or 38,967 shares. Northstar Gru, a New York-based fund reported 7,087 shares. Ruggie Capital Group Inc invested in 5 shares. Veritable Lp accumulated 51,425 shares. Liberty Capital Mgmt has invested 1.01% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Wesbanco Retail Bank invested in 0.37% or 44,813 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. McDonald’s had 12 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 24 with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 15 by Evercore. As per Tuesday, October 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of MCD in report on Wednesday, November 28 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. On Wednesday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy” on Wednesday, October 10. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $167 target in Friday, July 27 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 217.73 million shares or 4.89% more from 207.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.03% or 83,619 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) has invested 0.2% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated invested in 156 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.18% or 163,571 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt New York, New York-based fund reported 24 shares. Fin Services Corp holds 122 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Ltd stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Fiduciary Co accumulated 2,353 shares. Silvercrest Asset accumulated 4,187 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Los Angeles And Equity Research has 0.08% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). The California-based Phocas Corp has invested 0.06% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 74,211 shares or 0.21% of the stock. The New York-based D E Shaw And Communications has invested 0.26% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Usca Ria Limited Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Jane Street Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 38,104 shares in its portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Cigna (NYSE:CI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Cigna had 8 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Friday, November 2. As per Monday, November 19, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, December 13. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, September 18 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by Barclays Capital.

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) stake by 8,129 shares to 10,659 valued at $1.83M in 2018Q3. It also upped Irhythm Technologies Inc stake by 3,829 shares and now owns 12,020 shares. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) was raised too.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $5.21 million activity. 238 shares were sold by ZOLLARS WILLIAM D, worth $46,101 on Friday, September 14. On Monday, November 5 the insider Triplett Michael W sold $605,253. The insider Sadler Jason D sold $4.51 million.