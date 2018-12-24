Bellecapital International Ltd decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 4.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 1,739 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Bellecapital International Ltd holds 33,666 shares with $7.60 million value, down from 35,405 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $715.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Irish back taxes; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO TARGET SCHOOLS WITH NEW IPAD, EDUCATION APPS; 25/05/2018 – Volkswagen to Join Apple For Autonomous Project; 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts; 16/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 01/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Rumors have even circulated that Apple is looking to buy parts or all of Condé Nast, a move that would further; 01/05/2018 – Apple Investors Await Outlook on iPhone, Overseas Cash — Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple rejects Valve’s Steam Link app, blocking its release – Variety; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 12/03/2018 – However, Apple is all-in on the media business but it is chasing quality not to Cue

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased Oracle Corporation (ORCL) stake by 12.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 6,944 shares as Oracle Corporation (ORCL)’s stock declined 4.48%. The Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc holds 47,585 shares with $2.45M value, down from 54,529 last quarter. Oracle Corporation now has $157.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.84% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 58.77 million shares traded or 181.29% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 19.5% EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN FISCAL 2019; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog

Among 9 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Oracle had 11 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Tuesday, September 18 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Nomura. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 28 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $60 target in Friday, September 7 report. As per Tuesday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, June 29. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, September 18 with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, October 3. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 18 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hemenway Communications Llc owns 36,271 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dana Investment Advisors has 0.09% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 41,441 shares. Moreover, Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.53% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 26,727 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Thomas White Ltd holds 22,506 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings accumulated 9.82M shares. 221,189 were accumulated by Wesbanco Financial Bank. The Virginia-based Palladium Partners Lc has invested 0.42% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 6.68% or 2.19M shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 14,200 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 10,156 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp invested in 0.05% or 9,490 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt owns 7,600 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Drexel Morgan & Comm holds 0.46% or 10,196 shares.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased Ishares 1 (CSJ) stake by 9,977 shares to 20,188 valued at $1.05M in 2018Q3. It also upped Schwab Short (SCHO) stake by 6,594 shares and now owns 85,851 shares. Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) was raised too.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 25 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, September 13 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Thursday, November 29 report. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, November 27. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $22000 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, August 1 with “Buy”. Nomura maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, August 31 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, December 10. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 21. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, November 2 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Co owns 4.91 million shares. Wedgewood Pa holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,961 shares. Voya Invest Management has 5.90M shares for 2.74% of their portfolio. Stevens First Principles Advisors invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amer Inv Service Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,220 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership has 32,042 shares. Btim Corporation reported 1.01M shares. Pension accumulated 4.30M shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co invested 6.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ipg Advsr Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bahl And Gaynor holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 486,562 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 50,710 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi has invested 2.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sns Financial Gp Limited Liability Co owns 65,203 shares. 74,284 were reported by Kentucky Retirement.