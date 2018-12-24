Benin Management Cut Pepsico (PEP) Stake By $424,686; Last Week Green Bancorp, Inc. (GNBC) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Green Bancorp had 2 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Wood on Friday, July 27 to “Outperform”. As per Monday, July 30, the company rating was downgraded by Hovde Group. See Green Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNBC) latest ratings:

30/07/2018 Broker: Hovde Group Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

27/07/2018 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $11 Upgrade

Benin Management Corp decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 3.62% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Benin Management Corp sold 3,826 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 2.31%. The Benin Management Corp holds 101,752 shares with $11.38M value, down from 105,578 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $154.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26M shares traded or 204.88% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES

Green Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. The company has market cap of $616.61 million. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. It has a 14.08 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, reserve energy loans, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, and letters of credit, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, gas and oil producers, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses.

Among 8 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Wednesday, October 3. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $116 target. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 3 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 11. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 3. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Macquarie Research. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 5 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, October 3 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, September 28 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Positive”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, October 4.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 18.36 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.