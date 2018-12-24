Biltmore Wealth Management Llc decreased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 37.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc sold 4,112 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock declined 23.46%. The Biltmore Wealth Management Llc holds 6,744 shares with $595,000 value, down from 10,856 last quarter. Target Corp now has $31.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 8.83M shares traded or 50.53% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 05/03/2018 Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – summary; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor; 23/05/2018 – Target Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 78,000 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Taconic Capital Advisors Lp holds 22,000 shares with $44.07M value, down from 100,000 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $673.53B valuation. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon now lets shoppers track the exact location of delivery drivers in a ‘creepy, but convenient’ map; 05/04/2018 – Trump on Amazon: ‘The playing field has to be level for everybody’; 23/05/2018 – Google is making a dent in the Amazon Echo’s dominance, and may even be winning; 25/04/2018 – AMAZON INTRODUCES FREETIME ON ALEXA, NEW EXPERIENCES FOR KIDS; 27/04/2018 – Amazon also announced it would raise the price of its Prime membership to $119 per year; 11/04/2018 – The surprising trait Jeff Bezos looks for in successful employees; 10/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon’s Alexa division has a “health & wellness” team of over a dozen people, focusing on areas like; 16/05/2018 – Walmart said it will “regularly” be adding new retail brands and products to its website, as it competes with Amazon to become a dominant player in fashion; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Amazon has more than 100 million Prime members

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.51 EPS, up 10.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TGT’s profit will be $787.98 million for 10.12 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.53% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Target had 18 analyst reports since August 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 21 by Citigroup. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Credit Suisse. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, November 7 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 23 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $90 target in Thursday, August 23 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, August 27. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TGT in report on Thursday, August 23 with “Outperform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $93 target in Thursday, August 23 report. Wells Fargo maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Thursday, August 23. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $90 target. Citigroup maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Monday, December 3. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $78 target.

Among 17 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 23 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, October 26 with “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2525 target in Thursday, September 27 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 27. Loop Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, November 27 with “Buy” rating. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 16 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 25 by Jefferies. On Tuesday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 27.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. $2.70M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Jassy Andrew R. WILKE JEFFREY A also sold $4.01 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. On Wednesday, August 15 the insider Zapolsky David sold $3.66M. $8.02M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M. Olsavsky Brian T also sold $3.21M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. McGrath Judith A sold 500 shares worth $952,500. 435 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $824,513 were sold by Reynolds Shelley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chartist Ca reported 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hellman Jordan Mngmt Ma holds 17.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 12,000 shares. Central Asset & Mngmt (Hk) Ltd accumulated 1,934 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Godsey Gibb Assoc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Echo Street Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 12,700 shares. Alleghany De reported 97,850 shares stake. The New York-based Archon Ltd Llc has invested 5.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Destination Wealth accumulated 0.15% or 1,375 shares. The Massachusetts-based Welch Forbes Lc has invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Antipodean Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 13,600 shares or 33.77% of the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 54,445 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. 3,307 are owned by Lincoln Capital Ltd Llc. Menta Cap Lc stated it has 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Somerville Kurt F reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased Innoviva Inc stake by 25,000 shares to 175,000 valued at $2.67 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) stake by 525,000 shares and now owns 825,000 shares. Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) was raised too.