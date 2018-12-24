Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 51.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 896 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 859 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $303,000, down from 1,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $11.73 during the last trading session, reaching $280.6. About 3.07 million shares traded or 129.11% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 0.04% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 9.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 6,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,196 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.35 million, down from 69,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 1.18 million shares traded or 69.72% up from the average. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has risen 12.91% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 06/03/2018 – LIGAND LICENSES GLUCAGON RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST PROGRAM TO ROIVANT; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Backs FY18 Rev $184M; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGND); 06/03/2018 – LIGAND TO GET UPFRONT LICENSE FEES, ELIGIBLE FOR MILESTONE; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS NOW ANTICIPATES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $184 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $184 MLN; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 24/04/2018 – Ligand Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $335.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 5,876 shares to 15,267 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 4,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since September 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $350,000 activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $6.73 EPS, up 27.95% or $1.47 from last year’s $5.26 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 10.42 P/E if the $6.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.40 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.05% negative EPS growth.

Among 34 analysts covering Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Biogen Idec Inc. has $450 highest and $268 lowest target. $370.69’s average target is 32.11% above currents $280.6 stock price. Biogen Idec Inc. had 145 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, November 5 to “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold” on Friday, February 16. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 31. RBC Capital Markets maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Wednesday, October 4. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $315.0 target. Robert W. Baird downgraded Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Tuesday, July 10 to “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, October 18, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Monday, October 1 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, January 25 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, January 31. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 25.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 12/21/2018: APVO,JAZZ,RCKT,PRGO – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA accepts Novartis’ marketing application for SMA Type 1 gene therapy AVXS-101 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For QUS – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Applauds Quebec Decision to Cover SPINRAZA for broad population of SMA Patients – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Perrigo Are Plunging Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 45 investors sold BIIB shares while 334 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 167.21 million shares or 1.69% less from 170.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Optimum stated it has 1,030 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Sei Invests Company stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Pathstone Family Office Limited Company invested 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 225,093 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Rampart Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,225 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 1,580 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Clark Estates Ny reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Fosun Interest owns 2,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wright Inc has 0.39% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.2% or 2,983 shares. Swiss State Bank has invested 0.27% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Appleton Ma reported 3,395 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.48% or 198,694 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 18 investors sold LGND shares while 139 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 22.12 million shares or 3.80% less from 22.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc Asset invested in 0% or 764 shares. State Street has invested 0.02% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% stake. 2,791 are held by Element Limited Liability Company. The New York-based Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.04% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia reported 12,081 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 13,279 shares. Fosun holds 0.04% or 3,000 shares. Moreover, Colony Gru Ltd Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Redwood Investments Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 68,699 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.08% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. 2,375 are owned by Da Davidson &. Farmers Merchants Invs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 40 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). The Connecticut-based Ellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd has invested 0.22% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Hits a 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: OFIX, BC, LGND – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merck bails on Alzheimer’s candidate verubecestat – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2018. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ligand authorizes $200M share repurchase plan; shares ahead 2% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ligand (LGND) Could Be an Impressive Growth Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has $270 highest and $103 lowest target. $199.88’s average target is 50.85% above currents $132.5 stock price. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had 34 analyst reports since September 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) rating on Wednesday, March 7. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $182 target. Stephens initiated Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Wednesday, April 13 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 13 by Roth Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 19 by TH Capital. The stock of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, September 5. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 30 by TH Capital. The stock of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) earned “Neutral” rating by Roth Capital on Wednesday, August 8. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, November 20 by Deutsche Bank. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $157.0 target in Wednesday, October 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by H.C. Wainwright.

Analysts await Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.99 EPS, down 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. LGND’s profit will be $21.04M for 33.46 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $657.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 34,621 shares to 180,121 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).