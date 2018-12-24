Shayne & Co decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 35.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shayne & Co sold 59,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.98% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 109,796 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.76M, down from 169,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shayne & Co who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 2.94M shares traded or 122.52% up from the average. USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) has risen 17.80% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 10/04/2018 – Knauf urges USG investors to snub building products maker’s board nominees; 25/04/2018 – USG CORP – NEW CORPORATE STRATEGY ANNOUNCED AT INVESTOR DAY EXPECTED TO DRIVE CONTINUED PROFITABLE GROWTH AND INCREASE SHAREHOLDER VALUE OVER MID-TERM; 12/04/2018 – Buffett turns hostile against board of USG; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not a fan of building materials company USG’s board of directors; 12/04/2018 – USG URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR USG DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 16/04/2018 – Knauf Criticizes USG for Not Providing Current Stocklist Materials, Still Hopes for ‘Constructive Discussion’ About $42/Shr Offer; 27/04/2018 – USG SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD VOTE AGAINST 4 DIRECTORS: GLASS LEWIS; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS $42/SHR OFFER FOR USG IS ‘FULL & FAIR VALUE’ FOR CO; 16/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS IN LETTER CONTINUES TO DENY OR DELAY RESPONSE TO REQUEST, WILL UNFORTUNATELY HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO COMMENCE ACTION IN COURTS; 10/04/2018 – USG CORP HOLDER KNAUF URGES HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST CO. SLATE

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Phillips (PSX) by 0.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 8 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,130 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $578.28 million, up from 5,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Phillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 5.02M shares traded or 84.15% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 9.22% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS

Since November 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.98 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold PSX shares while 356 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 305.42 million shares or 2.74% less from 314.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Btim owns 33,453 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.17% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Ltd Company has 0.19% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ubs Oconnor stated it has 35,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs And Ca holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,767 shares. Vestor Ltd Liability Co accumulated 47,210 shares. Union Bancorp Corp invested in 0.06% or 1,845 shares. Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Hallmark Capital Inc holds 13,142 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated owns 14,361 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Denali holds 56,200 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 234 shares. Stock Yards State Bank Trust Co owns 13,049 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,267 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Llc has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $269.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term (VGSH) by 341 shares to 4,533 shares, valued at $270.83M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,334 shares, and cut its stake in American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold USG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.56 million shares or 5.63% less from 111.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd stated it has 89,100 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associates invested 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). 224,500 are owned by Sei Investments. Principal Fincl Group Inc invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). 15,353 are owned by Amalgamated State Bank. Morgan Stanley owns 464,392 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Blair William & Il invested in 0% or 5,665 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. The New York-based M&T Savings Bank Corp has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Yakira Cap Mgmt has invested 1.22% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 82,313 shares. North Carolina-based National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Semper Augustus Investments Gru Limited Liability holds 147,992 shares or 3.7% of its portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag reported 213,118 shares.

Analysts await USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. USG’s profit will be $71.27M for 21.00 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by USG Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $14.35 million activity. $1.39 million worth of USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) was sold by Scanlon Jennifer F. on Monday, November 5. Salah Gregory D. sold $296,914 worth of stock. $3.86 million worth of USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) was sold by Dannessa Dominic A. 1,357 shares valued at $58,362 were sold by Macey Christopher D on Friday, July 27. The insider HILZINGER MATTHEW F sold $1.08 million. 8,550 shares valued at $367,559 were sold by Reale John M on Friday, July 27.