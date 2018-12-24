Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 51.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 302,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 288,352 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.69M, down from 590,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $43.62. About 6.11M shares traded or 70.87% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 18.35% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q EPS 35c; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q Net $125M; 24/05/2018 – Ladies and Gentlemen of Tampa Bay Jump into the Fight Against Human Trafficking with Gentlemen’s Ball; 29/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA COACH LEHMANN SAYS FAMILY RECEIVED BACKLASH AFTER BALL-TAMPERING SCANDAL, RESIGNED VOLUNTARILY; 05/04/2018 – DICK’S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series; 07/03/2018 – Matrix Service Begins Field Construction on Thermal Vacuum Chamber for Ball Aerospace; 12/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Completes Hand Over of Next-Gen Weather Satellite JPSS-1 to NASA, NOAA; 26/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Conducted Successful Evaluation of Testbed for DARPA’s Hallmark Program; 16/03/2018 – BEECH-BALL lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (PIT-628); 24/03/2018 – Alleghey Cy: N Zone Sports Junior T Ball Ages Two and Three

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) by 118.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 526,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.03% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 969,784 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $134.92M, up from 442,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 1.98 million shares traded or 73.63% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has declined 10.15% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Iff’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade On Deal Announcement; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom Shareholders Will Also Receive a Special Dividend, on a Per Share Basis, Equal to 0.249 of Per Share Value of IFF Dividends; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.89, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold IFF shares while 108 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 61.76 million shares or 20.47% more from 51.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has 4,717 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.03% or 84,706 shares in its portfolio. Cls Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 2,077 shares. Citigroup reported 15,640 shares. Moreover, Kcm Invest has 0.05% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 6,250 shares. 1,500 were reported by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt. Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). 21 were reported by Johnson Fin Gru. Saturna Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Com holds 134 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd owns 0.09% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 309,729 shares. Advisors Asset invested in 0% or 1,207 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel accumulated 2,260 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 991 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc holds 179,600 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80 million and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 817,416 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $23.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 27 insider buys, and 2 sales for $536.32 million activity. Shares for $194,460 were sold by Fortanet Francisco on Thursday, September 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 163 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 282.82 million shares or 1.79% more from 277.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 1,453 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 133,182 are held by Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Com. 325 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards Co Inc. Nomura Asset Management Limited owns 47,876 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 20,260 are held by Private Capital Advsrs. Amg Comml Bank invested in 2.03% or 778,674 shares. Wealthtrust accumulated 157 shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Management Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Finance Architects Inc owns 0.01% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 1,807 shares. Glenmede Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 91 shares. Bessemer stated it has 0.55% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). 1,196 were reported by City Hldg. Burney invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Qs has invested 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Bailard has 46,801 shares.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.6 per share. BLL’s profit will be $189.95M for 19.47 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 417,160 shares to 455,747 shares, valued at $59.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 178,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $6.74 million activity. MORRISON SCOTT C also sold $76,719 worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Wednesday, June 20. BAKER CHARLES E sold $840,674 worth of stock or 16,647 shares. 7,000 Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) shares with value of $310,100 were sold by STRAIN ROBERT D. On Monday, November 5 the insider Knobel Jeff A sold $327,151.