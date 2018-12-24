Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in Verizon Comm. (VZ) by 25.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 19,981 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.07M, down from 26,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Verizon Comm. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41 million shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 166 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.36M, down from 9,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos finds a masterful leadership lesson in a story about doing a handstand; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago:; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users, and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 24/04/2018 – More From Sohn: Bill Gurley on Amazon, Tesla, ‘Peak Cars’ — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 16/05/2018 – 11Alive News: EXCLUSIVE POLL: Georgia wants Amazon’s HQ2 but with these conditions; 13/03/2018 – Amazon will be a ‘major disruptive force’ to live sports rights in the next few years; 06/03/2018 – Amazon could become the third-biggest US bank if it wants to: Bain study

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 14,130 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors invested in 0.59% or 646 shares. Waratah Advsr, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,584 shares. Azimuth Management Lc holds 1.14% or 8,505 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited accumulated 0.51% or 1,280 shares. Suffolk Cap Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 18,297 shares. Maryland-based Lafayette Inc has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc reported 10,585 shares. Moreover, Majedie Asset Ltd has 0.58% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Veritable LP has 13,137 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Connable Office Incorporated invested in 3,215 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 200,688 shares. Hillview Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 113 shares. Ratan Capital Management LP holds 4.11% or 3,300 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. $27.69 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. $3.66M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Zapolsky David. Shares for $3.87M were sold by Olsavsky Brian T. Huttenlocher Daniel P also sold $285,960 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. Reynolds Shelley sold $687,447 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $8.02 million worth of stock or 4,108 shares.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $632.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 26,990 shares to 59,334 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 38,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Co Bancorporation owns 1.10 million shares. Yhb owns 15,854 shares. Moreover, South Texas Money has 1.9% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Birinyi Assocs Inc invested in 25,047 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Terril Brothers, Missouri-based fund reported 33,326 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 397,525 shares. Dowling Yahnke Lc owns 44,968 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp owns 6,196 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 73,429 shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.85% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Athena Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Whittier Trust has invested 0.48% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mirador Prtn LP invested 1.4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). National Asset Mngmt reported 189,283 shares. Edgar Lomax Va owns 1.13 million shares or 4.05% of their US portfolio.