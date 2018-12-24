Boston Partners increased its stake in Washington Fed Inc (WAFD) by 1.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 14,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 809,385 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.90 million, up from 794,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Washington Fed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.3. About 1.67 million shares traded or 240.84% up from the average. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has declined 21.45% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 22/03/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Board Succession Plan Update; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q EPS 57c; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL NAMES THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC ANNOUNCES BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 07/03/2018 Washington Federal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL AMENDS MERGER PACT WITH ANCHOR BANCORP; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q Net $49.3M; 02/04/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL REPORTS BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 220.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 29,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,339 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $608,000, up from 13,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.90% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12. About 2.73 million shares traded or 91.32% up from the average. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 21.43% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 15/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORT); 14/05/2018 – Corcept Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 21; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLN

Among 4 analysts covering Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Washington Federal had 17 analyst reports since October 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, July 7. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of WAFD in report on Friday, October 6 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $40.0 target in Wednesday, January 17 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $35.0 target in Thursday, September 7 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Thursday, October 5. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of WAFD in report on Wednesday, April 11 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, April 11 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 11.

More notable recent Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Washington Federal Announces Board Chairman Appointment – Business Wire” on October 23, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “Washington Federal (WAFD) Up 3.6% Since Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Zacks.com” published on August 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “High Costs & Risky Loans to Hurt Washington Federal (WAFD) – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Washington Federal (WAFD) is a Solid Pick Now – Nasdaq” published on September 18, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Washington Federal Reports Record Earnings – Business Wire” with publication date: October 16, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Corcept Therapeutics had 17 analyst reports since February 2, 2017 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) on Tuesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, August 24. The stock of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 12 by FBR Capital. FBR Capital initiated the shares of CORT in report on Thursday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) on Monday, August 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) earned “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, December 12. Seaport Global initiated Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) rating on Friday, April 13. Seaport Global has “Buy” rating and $3200 target. Piper Jaffray maintained Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) rating on Wednesday, October 11. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $24.0 target. The stock of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, September 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 19 by FBR Capital.

More notable recent Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Umpqua Bank Named Oregon’s Most Admired Financial Services Company – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Green Days Ahead For Corcept With Victory Over Teva – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Corcept (CORT) Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2018. More interesting news about Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CORT Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Corcept medical chief to depart – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

