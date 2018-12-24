Andersons Inc (ANDE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.51, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 53 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 60 decreased and sold their stakes in Andersons Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 22.13 million shares, up from 21.99 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Andersons Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 50 Increased: 36 New Position: 17.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased Dsw Inc (DSW) stake by 295.07% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc acquired 38,265 shares as Dsw Inc (DSW)’s stock declined 27.88%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 51,233 shares with $1.74 million value, up from 12,968 last quarter. Dsw Inc now has $1.88B valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 3.93M shares traded or 93.55% up from the average. DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) has risen 7.38% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DSW News: 13/03/2018 – DSW – EXCLUDING EXIT OF NON-CORE BUSINESSES AND 53RD WEEK, TOTAL REVENUES EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN 2% TO 4% RANGE IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc 4Q Adj EPS 38c; 03/04/2018 – DSW NAMES DREW DOMECQ AS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc Expects to Complete Ebuys Liquidation Process in Early 2018; 30/05/2018 – DSW REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 13/03/2018 – DSW INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN LOW SINGLE DIGIT RANGE; 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc Sees FY Rev Growth to Decrease 1%-3%; 13/03/2018 – DSW REPORTS EXIT OF EBUYS, FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF EVALUATION; 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc Sees FY Adj EPS $1.52-Adj EPS $1.67; 13/03/2018 – DSW MAY TAKE ADDITIONAL EXIT CHARGES

The Andersons, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, railcar leasing, turf and cob products, and retailing businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $793.49 million. It operates through five divisions: Grain, Ethanol, Rail, Plant Nutrient, and Retail. It has a 9.14 P/E ratio. The Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services.

The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $28.09. About 460,205 shares traded or 298.80% up from the average. The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) has declined 4.15% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ANDE News: 11/05/2018 – The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for the Third Quarter; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS SEES INVESTMENT ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 1 YR OF STARTUP; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS IS IN JOINT VENTURE TO BUILD $175M ETHANOL PLANT; 23/03/2018 – Andersons Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Chmn Anderson Gifts 300 Of Andersons Inc; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC. ETHANOL HEAD IRMEN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 11/05/2018 – Andersons Declares Dividend of 16.5c; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS,-ICM COLLABORATE ON NEW BIO-REFINERY; 07/05/2018 – ANDERSONS 1Q REV. $635.7M, EST. $815.0M; 12/03/2018 – Andersons Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $55,393 activity.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma holds 3.53% of its portfolio in The Andersons, Inc. for 409,275 shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 402,907 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has 1.27% invested in the company for 114,667 shares. The Florida-based Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has invested 0.72% in the stock. Alpha Windward Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,200 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 25 investors sold DSW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 66.81 million shares or 4.32% less from 69.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 6,950 were accumulated by Lincoln Natl. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) for 17,457 shares. Coatue Mgmt Lc reported 16,751 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose Lc owns 0.19% invested in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) for 61,856 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 39,173 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Company has 0% invested in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Co owns 215,499 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic holds 50,000 shares. Yorktown Research Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) for 9,177 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.09% or 1.75M shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 88,763 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has 358,094 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has 85,219 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 84,900 are held by Alliancebernstein Lp.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased Dxc Technology stake by 34,944 shares to 22,133 valued at $2.07M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) stake by 13,083 shares and now owns 184,517 shares. Syntel Inc (NASDAQ:SYNT) was reduced too.

Since December 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $211,019 activity. 2,770 shares valued at $69,749 were sold by Zaiac Joanne on Wednesday, December 12. 5,540 shares were sold by SONNENBERG HARVEY L, worth $141,270 on Wednesday, December 12.

Among 7 analysts covering DSW (NYSE:DSW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. DSW had 12 analyst reports since August 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of DSW in report on Wednesday, August 29 with “Hold” rating. The stock of DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) has “Negative” rating given on Friday, August 17 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna given on Friday, November 16. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Monday, August 13 with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $33 target in Wednesday, August 29 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 29 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 12 by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity maintained DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) rating on Wednesday, August 29. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $27 target. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 29. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, December 3.

