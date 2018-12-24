Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 6,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 224,228 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.44 million, up from 217,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.63M shares traded or 169.91% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has declined 22.16% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) by 51.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 11,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,653 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.78 million, up from 22,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Walker & Dunlop Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $38.64. About 1.01M shares traded or 384.35% up from the average. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has declined 13.58% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical WD News: 22/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Closes Unique $17.3M Construction Loan for Affordable Assisted Living Facility; 04/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Provides Two Bridge Loans Totaling $75M for Large Multifamily Repositioning Projects; 27/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Structures Equity and Debt Construction Financing for New Multifamily Property in Washington, D.C; 25/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Grows Capital Markets Team in South Florida; 30/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Secures $82 Million in Bridge Financing for Lakeside Apartments in Texas; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q EPS $1.16; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP TO BUY JCR CAPITAL, NO TERMS; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – ACQUISITION OF JCR WILL BRING CO’S TOTAL AUM TO OVER $1 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Hires Capital Markets Professionals in Philadelphia

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $714.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Express Scripts Inc (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 50,011 shares to 13,957 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Eqty Invt Life (NYSE:AEL) by 11,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,980 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Among 9 analysts covering Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Walker & Dunlop had 21 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, August 17 report. The rating was upgraded by Compass Point on Wednesday, May 2 to “Buy”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) on Thursday, December 21 with “Hold” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 2 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6600 target in Monday, April 23 report. As per Thursday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Compass Point. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wood given on Friday, April 7. The company was upgraded on Friday, January 5 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. As per Thursday, August 3, the company rating was upgraded by JMP Securities. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4800 target in Wednesday, June 7 report.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $7.74 million activity. Smith Howard W III had sold 25,000 shares worth $1.36 million. Lucas Richard M also sold $1.15 million worth of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) on Monday, June 25. SCHMALTZ DANA L bought $42,202 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Bowers Alan J had bought 145 shares worth $7,931. Rice E. John Jr also sold $251,934 worth of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.43, from 1.49 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 22 investors sold WD shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 24.39 million shares or 3.74% less from 25.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited owns 10,546 shares. D E Shaw & Com Inc has 0.01% invested in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) for 147,967 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 42,506 shares. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 0.01% or 59,187 shares. Kestrel Invest Mgmt Corporation reported 132,325 shares. California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Parkside Fincl Bank Trust holds 0.02% or 1,044 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 5,810 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 96 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Magnetar Financial Lc reported 6,666 shares. 9,305 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 10,000 were accumulated by Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 86,986 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 71,235 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 12,373 shares.

Among 29 analysts covering Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Cerner Corporation had 129 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7500 target in Thursday, March 29 report. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of CERN in report on Monday, July 31 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, September 4. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, February 7. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 22 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was reinitiated by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, October 16. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) on Wednesday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, June 23 by SunTrust. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Tuesday, September 29. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, October 27 report.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $78.60 million activity. BURKE ZANE M also sold $9.93 million worth of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) on Tuesday, August 28. $14.38M worth of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) was sold by ILLIG CLIFFORD W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 35 investors sold CERN shares while 208 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 245.84 million shares or 1.33% more from 242.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Patten Grp holds 0% or 40 shares. 187,961 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.05% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Oregon-based Auxier Asset has invested 1.11% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 23,106 were accumulated by Element Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd has 0.46% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Atria Invs Limited Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.43% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.1% or 10,400 shares. Fiduciary, Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,031 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 101,900 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 949 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. World Asset Mngmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 20,966 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).