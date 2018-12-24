Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 56.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $253,000, down from 7,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.85. About 19.31M shares traded or 86.16% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 22.23% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp Com (CCL) by 4.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 8,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 212,549 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.55 million, up from 204,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 172 shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 14.85% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNIN RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: UM Fire Company Carnival – May 1 – May 5; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corp Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 23/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Announces Slate Of Senior Officers For New Carnival Panorama; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees Full-Year 2018 Net Rev Yields in Constant Currency to Be Up 2.5 %; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Adj EPS 52c

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Carnival’s newest cruise ship is a gamechanger for Port Canaveral – Orlando Business Journal” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Time To Connect The Dots – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wolfe Research preview Carnival ahead of earnings – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carnival updates on new vessels – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Just Dropped 5.5% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $449,842 activity.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bank Com (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3,205 shares to 2,426 shares, valued at $279,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 16,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,961 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Among 29 analysts covering Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Carnival Corporation had 95 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the shares of CCL in report on Wednesday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, July 24. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72.0 target in Thursday, November 16 report. HSBC initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 3 report. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 5. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, September 23 by Nomura. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research on Friday, July 6 to “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8100 target in Wednesday, April 11 report. On Wednesday, November 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Bernstein to “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 61 investors sold CCL shares while 203 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 387.50 million shares or 0.15% less from 388.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ledyard Commercial Bank holds 1.1% or 151,167 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.13% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 170,200 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 0.2% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 635,350 shares. 100 were reported by Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0.03% or 1,336 shares in its portfolio. 581,178 are held by Principal Financial Gp Inc. A D Beadell Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 37,555 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Bp Public Limited reported 48,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 34,129 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated holds 0.1% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 1.52M shares. Regent Inv Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 47,473 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. First Natl Bank & Tru Co Of Newtown accumulated 7,045 shares. Motco holds 100 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 95 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 25 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Activision Blizzard had 146 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Friday, October 23. Cowen & Co downgraded the shares of ATVI in report on Monday, October 9 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 4 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 23 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, September 8 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, December 20. As per Friday, February 12, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, August 5.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Research Report Identifies Choice Hotels International, salesforce.com, inc, Hormel Foods, Interpublic Group of Companies, United Continental, and Activision Blizzard with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on November 05, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “15 Winning Stocks to Buy in 2019 (That Were Losers in 2018) – Investorplace.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why ATVI Is Still A Buy, Even After Yesterdayâ€™s Pop – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 11/09/2018: ATVI,FNSR,IIVI,YELP – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 38.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.88 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $930.93M for 9.40 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 159.57% EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.36 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.37, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold ATVI shares while 206 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 663.95 million shares or 2.95% more from 644.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advsrs Preferred Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Vantage Advsr Lc holds 0% or 275 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Invest Mngmt Llp reported 2,861 shares. Qcm Cayman, Texas-based fund reported 2,560 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Proshare Lc accumulated 0.24% or 419,166 shares. Amer Natl Co Tx reported 93,855 shares stake. 9,314 are owned by Da Davidson. Partner Fund Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 390,334 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited accumulated 28,422 shares. California-based Cap Sarl has invested 0.7% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Jag Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 205,384 shares. Aviva Plc holds 0.17% or 365,435 shares. Junto Capital Mngmt LP reported 483,130 shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.24% or 48,641 shares.