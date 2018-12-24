Brave Asset Management Lowered J2 Global (JCOM) Stake By $584,906; Mueller Water Products Has 1.07 Sentiment

Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 79 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 74 sold and decreased their holdings in Mueller Water Products Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 124.57 million shares, down from 134.66 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mueller Water Products Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 62 Increased: 52 New Position: 27.

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased J2 Global Inc (JCOM) stake by 8.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 7,133 shares as J2 Global Inc (JCOM)’s stock declined 14.60%. The Brave Asset Management Inc holds 78,014 shares with $6.46M value, down from 85,147 last quarter. J2 Global Inc now has $3.28B valuation. The stock decreased 3.77% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $66.53. About 992,029 shares traded or 134.82% up from the average. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 5.86% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 20/03/2018 – J2 Global Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 2.07M shares traded or 126.32% up from the average. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) has declined 17.71% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 08/05/2018 – Mueller Water Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS SEES YR NET SALES RISING 7%-9%; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $875.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MUELLER WATER TO Ba2 FROM Ba3; 08/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TO $12.50 FROM $12; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Sees 2018 Consolidated Net Sales Increasing 7% to 9%; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Water Products Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MWA); 04/04/2018 – Moody’s says Anvil International, LLC’s $60 million add-on term loan will not impact its credit ratings; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 7 TO 9 PCT

Analysts await Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. MWA’s profit will be $11.07 million for 32.14 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Mueller Water Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -58.82% negative EPS growth.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. for 879,281 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors owns 249,776 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Partners Llc has 0.85% invested in the company for 8.27 million shares. The Florida-based Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has invested 0.59% in the stock. Insight 2811 Inc., a Michigan-based fund reported 73,351 shares.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets services and products for the use in transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Mueller Co., Anvil, and Mueller Technologies. It has a 13.64 P/E ratio. The Mueller Co. segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Brave Asset Management Inc increased Ishares Tr (DVY) stake by 56,781 shares to 185,809 valued at $18.54M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Tr (PFF) stake by 356,129 shares and now owns 370,328 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) was raised too.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity. 3,000 shares were sold by Shah Vivek, worth $210,728 on Monday, December 17. Shares for $88,268 were sold by Dunn Steve P.. The insider ROSSEN JEREMY sold 2,457 shares worth $199,445.

Among 2 analysts covering j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. j2 Global had 2 analyst reports since August 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, August 13 with “Neutral”.

