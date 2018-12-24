Brahman Capital Corp increased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 51.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp bought 430,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $88.20 million, up from 834,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $61.24. About 1.04M shares traded or 129.96% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has declined 23.07% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 EPS $3.65-EPS $3.85; 16/05/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – EXPECTS TO INVEST ABOUT $50 MILLION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OVER 3 YRS TO SUPPORT BRANCH RATIONALIZATION , INTEGRATION OF DUNBAR’S FLEET; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – FOR 2019, BRINK’S CONTINUES TO TARGET $625 MLN OF ADJUSTED EBITDA; 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s To Acquire Dunbar Armored; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP REVENUES $3,476 MLN

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 53.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.57M, up from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 7.59 million shares traded or 60.97% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strategic Fin reported 0.65% stake. Amg Funds Limited Liability Company reported 7,898 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 96,459 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 187,200 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Company reported 0.17% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Westwood Il has 0.15% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Suffolk Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.92% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 92,747 are owned by Raymond James Trust Na. The Illinois-based North Star Invest Mngmt has invested 1.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Zweig stated it has 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt has 2.6% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Qs Invsts Lc holds 97,981 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Amarillo Retail Bank reported 2,106 shares. 28,993 are held by Wealthfront. Court Place Advisors Ltd Llc holds 7,267 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio.

More recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market Power Rankings: YouTube Catches Something Viral – The Motley Fool” on December 24, 2018. Also Zacks.com published the news titled: “Has Union Pacific (UNP) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year? – Zacks.com” on November 30, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Newmark Group, Amphenol, First American Financial, Union Pacific, Campbell Soup, and Goldcorp â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $802.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $100.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Appian.

Among 30 analysts covering Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Union Pacific Corporation had 129 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 1 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 27 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 3. RBC Capital Markets maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Thursday, July 20. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $11500 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 9 by UBS. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer on Thursday, June 16 with “Perform”. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of UNP in report on Wednesday, August 15 to “Hold” rating. JP Morgan maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Thursday, October 12. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $113 target. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, January 20.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. 8,450 Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) shares with value of $1.28M were sold by Tennison Lynden L.

More recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “George Neill Joins Brink’s as Chief Marketing Officer – GlobeNewswire” on December 12, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Brink’s sets $50M ASR plan – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 04, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $278,960 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Pertz Douglas A, worth $140,060 on Thursday, September 6.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 3.27 million shares to 7.32 million shares, valued at $157.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 2.61M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,093 shares, and cut its stake in Seaspan Corp (NYSE:SSW).