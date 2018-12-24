Bristol John W & Company Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 1.14% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bristol John W & Company Inc acquired 6,652 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Bristol John W & Company Inc holds 588,858 shares with $81.36 million value, up from 582,206 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73M shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased Schwab Charles Corp New (Put) (SCHW) stake by 50% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired 33,000 shares as Schwab Charles Corp New (Put) (SCHW)’s stock declined 18.81%. The Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 99,000 shares with $4.87 million value, up from 66,000 last quarter. Schwab Charles Corp New (Put) now has $52.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 17.66 million shares traded or 100.50% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 19.54% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 19/03/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Return on Avg Common Stockholders Equity 18%; 22/03/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award; 20/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announce Colonial sponsorship plan; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENDED THE QUARTER SERVING $3.31 TRILLION IN CLIENT ASSETS, UP 13% FROM LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.55; 30/05/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $475.8 Mln

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. Sneed Michael E sold 29,000 shares worth $3.91M. Another trade for 264,465 shares valued at $38.60 million was sold by Gorsky Alex. Another trade for 166,695 shares valued at $24.41M was made by Fasolo Peter on Monday, December 3. $1.23M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Kapusta Ronald A on Thursday, November 8. On Friday, December 14 the insider MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050. $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D on Friday, December 14. Duato Joaquin sold $5.77M worth of stock or 40,000 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, July 12 to “Neutral” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, October 17 report. As per Wednesday, October 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, October 22 with “Neutral” rating.

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 4,416 shares to 354,002 valued at $86.41M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 12,282 shares and now owns 1.74M shares. Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Linscomb & Williams reported 64,651 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested in 2.35% or 34,975 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management accumulated 53,277 shares or 2.97% of the stock. Smead Mngmt reported 287,012 shares. Schulhoff Inc stated it has 56,325 shares or 4.35% of all its holdings. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 54,445 shares. Loeb Prns, New York-based fund reported 30,475 shares. Curbstone Mgmt holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 30,692 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs accumulated 0.1% or 3,800 shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mgmt Ne accumulated 3.5% or 78,128 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Company Dc holds 306,793 shares or 3.59% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 276,102 shares or 3.96% of its portfolio. Eastern Fincl Bank owns 174,617 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 2.87% or 49,747 shares. Calamos Advisors Lc has 1.72 million shares.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) stake by 250,000 shares to 450,000 valued at $8.95M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Fb Finl Corp stake by 48,287 shares and now owns 1.97M shares. Triumph Bancorp Inc was reduced too.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $30.19 million activity. The insider DODDS CHRISTOPHER V sold 15,718 shares worth $803,823. Chandoha Marie A also sold $404,394 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Tuesday, October 16. Craig Jonathan M. had sold 2,629 shares worth $128,390. $17.99M worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares were sold by SCHWAB CHARLES R. $226,441 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was sold by Kallsen Terri R on Monday, December 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 50 investors sold SCHW shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.80% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.74 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Kj Harrison Prns stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Cadinha Communications Limited Liability Corp has 0.46% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Mairs & Pwr owns 788,015 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De owns 9.78 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0.04% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 1.31M shares. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 327,960 shares. Mcf Advisors Llc has 0% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 584,903 shares. Manchester Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Theleme Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 10.37M shares or 27.92% of its portfolio. Bartlett & Lc owns 36,536 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated holds 4.70 million shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 12,257 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited. Adage Capital Partners Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Among 9 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Charles Schwab had 12 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, October 30. UBS downgraded the shares of SCHW in report on Monday, November 19 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 14. Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Monday, November 26 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, October 9 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, October 30 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SCHW in report on Monday, October 22 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 25 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, July 18 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, October 26 report.

