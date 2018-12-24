Nordea Investment Management Ab increased Simmons First National (SFNC) stake by 40.9% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nordea Investment Management Ab acquired 42,362 shares as Simmons First National (SFNC)’s stock declined 18.39%. The Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 145,937 shares with $4.30 million value, up from 103,575 last quarter. Simmons First National now has $2.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.67. About 1.01 million shares traded or 166.83% up from the average. Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) has declined 5.32% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SFNC News: 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.17%, EST. 3.98%; 02/05/2018 – Simmons First National Corporation Names Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Steve Massanelli As Investor; 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 21/03/2018 – Simmons First National Corp Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering; 16/03/2018 KBRA Assigns Senior Unsecured Debt Rating of BBB+ to Simmons First National Corporation; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $135.0M; 21/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP- PRICED ITS OFFERING OF $330 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $135.0 MLN, UP 86.5 PCT; 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL FILES FOR $300M SUB NOTES DUE 2028; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Small-Cap Value Adds Simmons First

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) is expected to pay $0.41 on Feb 1, 2019. (NYSE:BMY) shareholders before Jan 3, 2019 will receive the $0.41 dividend. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s current price of $49.82 translates into 0.82% yield. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s dividend has Jan 4, 2019 as record date. Dec 6, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 14.47 million shares traded or 61.15% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE REVENUES INCREASING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 19/03/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: AFC Bournemouth step up interest in Bristol City’s Bobby Reid as Premier League clubs circle; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 29/03/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 16/04/2018 – Janssen, Bristol-Myers to Advance Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.70, from 2.37 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 11 investors sold SFNC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 55.33 million shares or 0.55% less from 55.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $41,475 activity. BURROW PATRICK A had bought 1,500 shares worth $41,475.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares while 532 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 388 raised stakes. 1.14 billion shares or 0.62% less from 1.14 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, makes, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $81.32 billion. The firm offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus infection. It has a 57.07 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include Opdivo, a biological product for the treatment of anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in atrial fibrillation and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; Orencia, a biological product that targets adult patients with active rheumatoid arthritis and prostate-specific antigen; and Sprycel, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Among 10 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 13 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, December 6 by BMO Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained the shares of BMY in report on Monday, October 8 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 8 by Atlantic Securities. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 22 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $51 target in Monday, July 23 report. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, November 27 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 6 with “Equal-Weight”.