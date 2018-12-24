Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) is expected to pay $0.28 on Jan 15, 2019. (NYSE:BRX) shareholders before Jan 3, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Brixmor Property Group Inc’s current price of $14.68 translates into 1.91% yield. Brixmor Property Group Inc’s dividend has Jan 4, 2019 as record date. Oct 29, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 4.26 million shares traded or 24.19% up from the average. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has declined 7.13% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences

Fox Entertainment Group Inc (FOX) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.28, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 208 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 138 reduced and sold stakes in Fox Entertainment Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 364.63 million shares, down from 404.68 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Fox Entertainment Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 24 to 24 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 107 Increased: 147 New Position: 61.

Among 5 analysts covering Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Brixmor Property Group had 5 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) rating on Tuesday, July 31. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $18 target. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of BRX in report on Monday, November 12 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 16. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 21 by Mizuho. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of BRX in report on Monday, October 29 to “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 286.77 million shares or 2.03% less from 292.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 90,379 shares. Hsbc Holdg Pcl stated it has 0% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). New York-based Art Limited Co has invested 0.11% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Lasalle Management Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.97% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 5.18 million shares. Invesco Limited invested in 191,225 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 128,593 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Carlson Capital L P accumulated 883,501 shares. Svcs Automobile Association owns 47,285 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa has invested 0.04% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). The New York-based Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Amer Century has 108,808 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rothschild And Asset Management Us holds 0.02% or 100,453 shares. Sg Americas Securities has 146,861 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 57,090 were reported by Amalgamated Bancshares. 106,624 are owned by Aperio Group Inc.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.40 billion. As of March 31, 2013, the firm owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. It has a 12.46 P/E ratio. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC.

The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 10.89M shares traded or 120.08% up from the average. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX) has risen 45.16% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.16% the S&P500.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment firm primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $86.74 billion. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment divisions. It has a 17.71 P/E ratio. The firm produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

Omni Partners Llp holds 14.22% of its portfolio in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. for 2.75 million shares. Yacktman Asset Management Lp owns 21.28 million shares or 11.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 3G Capital Partners Lp has 10.77% invested in the company for 2.85 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Highvista Strategies Llc has invested 9.09% in the stock. Westchester Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 4.62 million shares.