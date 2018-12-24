Broderick Brian C decreased Gilead Sciences (GILD) stake by 48.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Broderick Brian C sold 8,123 shares as Gilead Sciences (GILD)’s stock declined 6.92%. The Broderick Brian C holds 8,735 shares with $675,000 value, down from 16,858 last quarter. Gilead Sciences now has $81.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 17.59 million shares traded or 137.67% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY

Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.23, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 71 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 97 sold and reduced stock positions in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The funds in our database reported: 61.93 million shares, down from 63.08 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Tempur Sealy International Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 8 to 11 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 77 Increased: 42 New Position: 29.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. TPX’s profit will be $51.78M for 10.87 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.86% negative EPS growth.

H Partners Management Llc holds 47.29% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for 8.00 million shares. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. owns 2.89 million shares or 28.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hoplite Capital Management L.P. has 9.74% invested in the company for 1.25 million shares. The California-based Route One Investment Company L.P. has invested 8.09% in the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl, a Florida-based fund reported 1.85 million shares.

The stock decreased 5.25% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.32. About 1.24M shares traded or 20.91% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) has declined 13.21% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and distributes bedding products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. It operates through two divisions, North America and International. It has a 16.67 P/E ratio. The firm provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable foundations, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various comfort products.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 1.87% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.6 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.11B for 9.60 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management has invested 0.2% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cohen Mngmt owns 3,100 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. Weatherstone Capital Management stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Tt stated it has 88,048 shares. Aviance Prtn Lc holds 23,408 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Lc holds 4,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Parkside State Bank And Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 773 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 859,077 shares stake. Davy Asset Limited, Ireland-based fund reported 6,074 shares. Moreover, Regal Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,105 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 5,411 are held by Ima Wealth. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 0.22% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 897,218 shares. Notis owns 11,217 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 7 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, October 26 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight”. PiperJaffray downgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Friday, October 26 to “Neutral” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $94 target in Friday, October 26 report.

