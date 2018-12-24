Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 132.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 75,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 131,658 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.43M, up from 56,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.42. About 689,766 shares traded or 54.40% up from the average. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 18.99% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.99% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Ne (AEO) by 40.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 166,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 243,721 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.05 million, down from 410,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Ne for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.89% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 12 shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has risen 16.61% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $398 MLN; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DIGITAL BUSINESS CONTINUED ITS GROWTH, RISING OVER 20 PCT IN QTR; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q EPS 22c; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – CHANDRASEKARAN’S APPOINTMENT RETURNS AEO BOARD TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Sales; 07/03/2018 American Eagle To Carry Privé Revaux; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 20C TO 22C, EST. 19C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, CO REALIZED $0.08 PER SHARE OF TAX BENEFIT IN 2017; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 1Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $433.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,342 shares to 203,001 shares, valued at $9.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Put) (NYSE:GE) by 45,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 849,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,545 shares, and cut its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 24 investors sold WEX shares while 82 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 39.84 million shares or 3.73% less from 41.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 70,615 were accumulated by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. First Hawaiian Comml Bank stated it has 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Fiera Capital Corp owns 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 2,450 shares. Amp Capital reported 2,700 shares stake. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 19,368 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1.43M shares. Schwab Charles Inv has invested 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Cwm Limited Co holds 0% or 7 shares. Moreover, Navellier And Assoc has 1.01% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 38,807 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has 7,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Elk Creek Prtn Llc reported 34,780 shares. Friess Assoc Limited Co holds 0.22% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 16,000 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 29,844 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 68,827 shares.

