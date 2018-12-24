Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 26.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 1,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,963 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.93 million, up from 7,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $162.18. About 228 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 13.63% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (Call) (AZO) by 99.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 40,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.80% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 250 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $695,000, down from 40,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $826.04. About 4 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 26.13% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program

Among 25 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 14 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Constellation Brands had 99 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 23 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of STZ in report on Friday, October 6 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, June 26 by Susquehanna. As per Monday, February 5, the company rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Buy” on Thursday, April 6. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Friday, September 16. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, August 16. The company was maintained on Monday, October 16 by Cowen & Co. As per Monday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Corporate” rating on Wednesday, September 16 by FinnCap.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 36,970 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $59.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 37,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 74 investors sold STZ shares while 256 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 133.03 million shares or 1.81% less from 135.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Legacy Private Trust has 1.25% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 51,445 shares. 1,590 were accumulated by Bourgeon Mngmt Lc. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 42,716 shares. Da Davidson holds 6,203 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.47M shares. Westover Cap Advisors Lc stated it has 1.33% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Fiduciary, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,969 shares. Marsico Limited Liability Corp holds 0.5% or 68,597 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 211,713 shares. Jennison Assocs Lc has invested 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cap Rech Global Investors accumulated 0.04% or 629,752 shares. Amp Limited holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 86,418 shares. Whittier Trust Com has invested 0.32% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Company has 0.06% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 12,621 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct accumulated 8,617 shares.

Since October 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $68.05 million activity. 148,773 shares valued at $33.28M were sold by SANDS RICHARD on Friday, October 19. 4,419 shares were sold by Kane Thomas Michael, worth $989,106 on Friday, October 19.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr by 515,334 shares to 703,536 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 75,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 46 investors sold AZO shares while 183 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 22.60 million shares or 3.88% less from 23.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Foundation accumulated 1,082 shares. Hemenway Tru Co Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 500 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,766 shares. The Tennessee-based Td Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 5.14% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 1,823 are owned by Farmers Merchants Invs. Yorktown Mgmt And Research Communication Inc holds 0.1% or 420 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 5,887 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 11,680 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Texas-based Maverick has invested 0.46% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Cleararc Capital reported 703 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 5,041 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 65,763 shares. Twin Cap Management reported 0.08% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $78.15 million activity. $11.75M worth of stock was sold by GILES WILLIAM T on Thursday, December 6. Another trade for 9,500 shares valued at $7.22 million was made by PLEAS CHARLES III on Thursday, September 20. Finestone Mark A. also sold $10.27 million worth of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Thursday, December 6. Hackney William R. had sold 5,700 shares worth $4.96M. Graves William W also sold $14.67M worth of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Thursday, September 27. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $1.33M was sold by Wright Kristen C..