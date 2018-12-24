Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) EPS Estimated At $0.27; Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Covered By 3 Bulls

Analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report $0.27 EPS on January, 28.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 17.39% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. BRO’s profit would be $76.30 million giving it 24.56 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, Brown & Brown, Inc.’s analysts see -28.95% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 3.77 million shares traded or 222.32% up from the average. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 6.62% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.62% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M

Among 7 analysts covering Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Owens-Illinois had 9 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 10 by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) on Tuesday, December 4 to “Underweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Friday, November 9 to “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $20 target in Wednesday, June 27 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 1 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 25. Robert W. Baird maintained Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) rating on Wednesday, July 25. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $21 target. As per Thursday, November 15, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. See Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 5.09M shares traded or 233.11% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 27.77% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois

More important recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nokia, Oi come to long-term net modernization deal – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “50 Biggest Movers From Tuesday – Benzinga”, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down, Dow Futures Fall Over 100 Points – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “O-I acquires nearly 50% interest in Empresas Comegua S.A. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 12, 2018.

Owens-Illinois, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.55 billion. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It has a 19.58 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Brown & Brown, Inc. markets and sells insurance services and products primarily in the United States, as well as in England, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company has market cap of $7.50 billion. The Company’s Retail segment provides property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management and loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services. It has a 16.3 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s National Programs segment offers professional liability and related package insurance products for professional groups comprising dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists, lawyers, certified public accountants, optometrists, opticians, ophthalmologists, insurance agents, financial advisors, registered representatives, securities broker-dealers, benefit administrators, real estate brokers, real estate title agents, and escrow agents, as well as supplementary insurance products related to weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liabilities.

Among 4 analysts covering Brown \u0026 Brown (NYSE:BRO), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Brown \u0026 Brown had 5 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, September 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BRO in report on Monday, November 12 with “Underweight” rating. On Tuesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”.

