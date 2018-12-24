Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) stake by 10.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 603,040 shares as Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)’s stock declined 8.46%. The Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 5.18 million shares with $90.63 million value, down from 5.78 million last quarter. Brixmor Property Group Inc now has $4.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 2,850 shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has declined 7.13% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M

Btim Corp increased Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) stake by 3.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Btim Corp acquired 3,286 shares as Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)’s stock rose 5.86%. The Btim Corp holds 97,962 shares with $9.20M value, up from 94,676 last quarter. Atmos Energy Corp now has $11.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $94.46. About 2.94M shares traded or 296.47% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 7.53% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4

Among 4 analysts covering Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Atmos Energy had 8 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 16 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Friday, December 14, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. On Tuesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Citigroup maintained Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) rating on Thursday, November 29. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $103 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, September 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 17 investors sold ATO shares while 117 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 78.03 million shares or 1.64% less from 79.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tru Co Of Vermont accumulated 32,935 shares. Moreover, Brookfield Asset Management has 0.26% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Shelton Capital Management invested in 7,768 shares. Regions Corp has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Murphy reported 4,194 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 30,557 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Mesirow Mgmt reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Lpl Ltd invested in 14,753 shares or 0% of the stock. Century Companies reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). World Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 6,004 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Company invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 10,438 shares in its portfolio. First Bancorporation Of Omaha invested 0.28% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Comerica Retail Bank invested 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Prudential Public Ltd Company owns 8,689 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.44 million activity. Shares for $3.26 million were sold by DOUGLAS RICHARD W on Thursday, August 16. QUINN NANCY K sold 2,000 shares worth $186,100.

Btim Corp decreased Franklin Electric Co Inc (NASDAQ:FELE) stake by 20,835 shares to 572,209 valued at $27.04M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Umb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) stake by 9,910 shares and now owns 381,354 shares. New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) was reduced too.

Analysts await Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to report earnings on February, 11 after the close. They expect $0.48 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.52 per share. BRX’s profit will be $143.90M for 7.65 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Brixmor Property Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold BRX shares while 91 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 286.77 million shares or 2.03% less from 292.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sei Invs Communication has invested 0.02% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Pnc Ser Grp Inc Incorporated Inc reported 0% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Moreover, Comerica Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 82,617 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% or 501,195 shares. Rothschild And Co Asset Management Us has 0.02% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 100,453 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 376,900 shares stake. Element Management Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 10,734 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 191,225 shares in its portfolio. Forward Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Spirit Of America Corp New York has 7,975 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested 0.05% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Kbc Nv invested in 46,310 shares. Sit Associates Inc owns 13,650 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.34% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Among 5 analysts covering Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Brixmor Property Group had 5 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, October 29 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 31 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, November 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, August 21. The stock of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Citigroup.